Russ Rose retires as Penn State women's volleyball coach

By Associated Press
2021/12/24 06:24
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Russ Rose retired Thursday as Penn State's women’s volleyball coach, ending a 43-year run that featured seven NCAA titles, 109 straight wins from 2007-10 and the Division I career victory record.

The 68-year-old Rose will remain in an advisory role within the athletic department. Katie Schumacher-Cawley will serve as interim head coach.

“While I have decided to step into retirement, it has been my pleasure to serve as the head coach of the Penn State women’s volleyball program over the last 43 seasons,” Rose said in a statement. “My time here has provided my family and me many memories and relationships that we will carry with us. I would like to thank the many players, managers and support staff for their dedication, in addition to all of the assistants who helped shape the culture and success of the program.

Rose finished with a 1,330-229 record, the most victories in Division I history. He led Penn State to national titles in 1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014 and 25 conference championships — 17 in the Big Ten and eight in the Atlantic 10.

As a player, Rose helped George Williams College win the 1974 NAIA title.

Updated : 2021-12-24 07:44 GMT+08:00

