How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/24 05:33
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, leaving major indexes with solid gains in this holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 closed at another record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose. Technology companies and retailers did especially well, while safe-play sectors like real estate and utilities lagged behind.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 29.23 points, or 0.6%, to 4,725.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.67 points, or 0.6%, to 35,950.56.

The Nasdaq rose 131.48 points, or 0.8%, to 15,653.37.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.67 points, or 0.9%, to 2,241.58.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 105.15 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 585.12 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 483.69 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 67.65 points, or 3.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 969.72 points, or 25.8%.

The Dow is up 5,344.08 points, or 17.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,765.09 points, or 21.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 266.72 points, or 13.5%.

Updated : 2021-12-24 07:06 GMT+08:00

