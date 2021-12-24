Alexa
Official: Utah man, Tucson girl die in Arizona plane crash

By Associated Press
2021/12/24 05:27
SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — A Utah man and a Tucson girl were killed when a single-engine plane crashed near the airport of the east-central Arizona city of Show Low, a fire official said Thursday.

Deputy Chief Randy Chevalier of the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District identified those killed Wednesday as pilot David A. Gillette, 40, and passenger Lorelai Johansen, 11.

Gillette's hometown in Utah wasn't immediately available and it wasn't clear whether he and girl were related, Chevalier said. They were the only people in the plane, and nobody on the ground was injured, Chevalier said.

He said the plane crashed on a bluff near the airport and that it wasn't immediately known whether the crash occurred after a takeoff or before a landing.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived in Show Low Thursday to investigate the crash, Chevalier said.

Show Low is 130 miles (209 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

Updated : 2021-12-24 07:06 GMT+08:00

