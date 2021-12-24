Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA teams may add patches to warmup shirts, jackets

By Associated Press
2021/12/24 04:45
NBA teams may add patches to warmup shirts, jackets

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA’s Board of Governors has approved a plan where teams may now add sponsorship patches to their shooting shirts and warmup jackets.

It’s similar to the jersey patch program, which has been in place since 2017. Teams are now permitted to add a patch — a 3-inch square — on either the right sleeve or left chest of the shirts and jackets. The patch may depict a marketing partner or team initiative.

The patch program has grown a bit in recent years. It was originally brought on for a three-year trial and was extended indefinitely in April 2019, after the patches — as expected — generated new revenue for teams and exposure for sponsors.

Before last season, the program was expanded to allow company names or logos across the middle of team practice jerseys.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-24 06:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Indonesian caregiver sentenced to 1 year in prison for cutting patient's throat with knife
Indonesian caregiver sentenced to 1 year in prison for cutting patient's throat with knife
EU accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan and 4 other nations
EU accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan and 4 other nations
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
"