NBA teams may add patches to warmup shirts, jackets

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA’s Board of Governors has approved a plan where teams may now add sponsorship patches to their shooting shirts and warmup jackets.

It’s similar to the jersey patch program, which has been in place since 2017. Teams are now permitted to add a patch — a 3-inch square — on either the right sleeve or left chest of the shirts and jackets. The patch may depict a marketing partner or team initiative.

The patch program has grown a bit in recent years. It was originally brought on for a three-year trial and was extended indefinitely in April 2019, after the patches — as expected — generated new revenue for teams and exposure for sponsors.

Before last season, the program was expanded to allow company names or logos across the middle of team practice jerseys.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports