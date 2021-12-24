Alexa
Suspect in rapper's slaying arrested at Atlanta airport

By Associated Press
2021/12/24 03:04
ATLANTA (AP) — A man suspected in the shooting death of a rising Texas rap artist on an Atlanta area interstate was arrested as he was exiting a plane at Atlanta's airport, a Georgia sheriff's office said.

James Edward Thomas was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on suspicion of malice murder and aggravated assault in the March slaying of rapper Corey Detiege, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

He was booked into jail Saturday, according to jail records, which list his age at the time of booking as 34. He was being held without bond. The jail records do not list an attorney for him.

Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died after the predawn shooting March 5 on Interstate 85, police in suburban Gwinnett County have said previously. Detiege, 33, was from Sugar Land, Texas.

Police at the time did not provide a motive for the slaying.

Chucky Trill released his album “Music for the Soul” in 2018 and had more music in the works, the Houston Chronicle has reported.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said it apprehended Thomas with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and Atlanta police.

