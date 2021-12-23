All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|25
|15
|7
|2
|1
|33
|78
|71
|Hartford
|23
|13
|6
|2
|2
|30
|78
|67
|Charlotte
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|91
|79
|Hershey
|23
|12
|8
|2
|1
|27
|70
|72
|Providence
|22
|11
|7
|3
|1
|26
|60
|58
|Bridgeport
|28
|10
|14
|1
|3
|24
|75
|87
|WB/Scranton
|22
|9
|10
|1
|2
|21
|51
|71
|Lehigh Valley
|23
|6
|11
|4
|2
|18
|58
|75
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|21
|18
|1
|2
|0
|38
|75
|40
|Rochester
|23
|15
|8
|0
|0
|30
|89
|85
|Laval
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|84
|84
|Cleveland
|24
|10
|8
|3
|3
|26
|72
|76
|Toronto
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|64
|75
|Belleville
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|64
|63
|Syracuse
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|61
|72
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|26
|20
|4
|1
|1
|42
|90
|59
|Manitoba
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|78
|63
|Milwaukee
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|77
|84
|Rockford
|24
|11
|11
|1
|1
|24
|60
|77
|Iowa
|23
|10
|10
|2
|1
|23
|70
|67
|Grand Rapids
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|65
|71
|Texas
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|67
|83
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|23
|18
|2
|2
|1
|39
|86
|53
|Ontario
|21
|14
|5
|1
|1
|30
|83
|64
|Henderson
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|65
|57
|Colorado
|26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|26
|82
|84
|Abbotsford
|22
|10
|9
|2
|1
|23
|68
|64
|Tucson
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|57
|69
|San Jose
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|75
|100
|San Diego
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|55
|70
|Bakersfield
|19
|7
|8
|1
|3
|18
|50
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Bridgeport 6, Hartford 5
Milwaukee 2, Grand Rapids 1
Colorado 5, San Jose 0
Chicago at Cleveland, ppd
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, ppd
Manitoba at Texas, ppd
Providence at Syracuse, ppd
WB/Scranton at Rochester, ppd
Ontario at Henderson, ppd
Stockton at San Diego, ppd
Tucson at Abbotsford, ppd
Chicago at Cleveland, ppd
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Belleville at Toronto, ppd