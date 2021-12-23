Alexa
Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/23 22:20
ORLANDO (AP) — Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Christmas Eve as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant.

Daily cases of coronavirus have quadrupled in the past week in the state of Florida, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalizations have increased by 12%, the CDC says.

Universal Orlando says masks will be required at all public indoor locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the lines to when they leave. The resort has seen a busy holiday season with popular rides this week reporting waits of up to three hours.

The requirements will be for guests and employees regardless of vaccination status and will cover restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas.

Walt Disney World has not announced any decision to reinstate facial coverings yet.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Updated : 2021-12-23 23:42 GMT+08:00

"