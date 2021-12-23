E-Bike Market Size with Growth Statistics 2021, Industry Size, Business Demand, Top Countries Data with Share Evaluation, Key Segmentation and Competitive Strategy till 2030

The e-bike (electric bike) market was worth US$ 40 billion in 2020. The market is further anticipated to reach the value of US$ 82.4 billion by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast year 2021 to 2030.

An electric bike or e-bike is a bicycle with a combined electric motor driving mechanism and a battery pack for assisted movement. There are different e-bikes varieties available globally, such as an e-bike with pedal-assisted motors and e-bikes that drive using the throttle.

Factors Affecting

The government has announced policies and regulations to promote the use of e-bikes as a mode of transportation. Thus, it will drive the demand for the global e-bike market.

The customers are now more willing to opt for e-bikes as a mode of transportation as it has proven itself as a reliable and eco-friendly alternative. Thus, it will result in higher demand for the global e-bike market.

Despite many promotional campaigns about the adoption of e-bikes, legal issues may slow down the growth of the global e-bike market.

Batteries, which are not maintained properly, can rapidly lose charge after short trips. The e-bike users constantly face the issue of charging and maintenance services of the battery. Thus, it may result in a slow down in the growth of the global e-bike market.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The global e-bike market is one of the few markets whose demand has seen growth during the pandemic. Due to the pandemic, many people were still hesitant regarding public transport. The e-bike is a considerably cheaper, safer, and easier mode for travel during the pandemic. The e-bikes are also promoted by the government of several countries, which are trying to enhance the road infrastructure to better facilitate e-bike commute. With these factors in consideration, the global e-bike market will see higher growth during the pandemic.

Regional Insights

In terms of region, the Asia-Pacific would hold the largest share in the global e-bike market. The reasons for the market growth can be favorable regulations regarding e-bike as a mode of transportation, easy availability, and low price of e-bikes. Countries such as Japan, Taiwan, China, and India are expected to witness promising markets for the global e-bike market.

Competitors in the Market

The leading companies in the global e-bike market are:

Pon.Bike

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Riese & Muller GmbH

Yamaha Bicycle

Accell Group

Derby Cycle

Karbon Kinetics Ltd

Solex Cycle North America Inc.

ITALJET SPA

Amego Electric Vehicles Inc.

Pedego Electric Bikes

M1-Sporttechnik

Kawasaki Motors Corp.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global e-bike market segmentation focuses on Motor Type, Battery Type, Class, Speed, Components, Mode, and Region.

Segmentation based on Motor Type

Mid

Hub

Segmentation based on Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Lithium-ion polymer

Lead-acid

Others

Segmentation based on Class

Class-I

Class-II

Class-III

Segmentation based on Speed

up to 25 km/h

25-45 km/h

Segmentation based on Components

Batteries

Electric Motors

Frame with Fork

Wheels

Crank Gears

Brake Systems

Others

Segmentation based on Mode

Pedal Assist

Throttle

Segmentation based on Region

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

