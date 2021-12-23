E-Bike Market Size with Growth Statistics 2021, Industry Size, Business Demand, Top Countries Data with Share Evaluation, Key Segmentation and Competitive Strategy till 2030

The e-bike (electric bike) market was worth US$ 40 billion in 2020. The market is further anticipated to reach the value of US$ 82.4 billion by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast year 2021 to 2030.
An electric bike or e-bike is a bicycle with a combined electric motor driving mechanism and a battery pack for assisted movement. There are different e-bikes varieties available globally, such as an e-bike with pedal-assisted motors and e-bikes that drive using the throttle.
Factors Affecting
The government has announced policies and regulations to promote the use of e-bikes as a mode of transportation. Thus, it will drive the demand for the global e-bike market.
The customers are now more willing to opt for e-bikes as a mode of transportation as it has proven itself as a reliable and eco-friendly alternative. Thus, it will result in higher demand for the global e-bike market.
Despite many promotional campaigns about the adoption of e-bikes, legal issues may slow down the growth of the global e-bike market.
Batteries, which are not maintained properly, can rapidly lose charge after short trips. The e-bike users constantly face the issue of charging and maintenance services of the battery. Thus, it may result in a slow down in the growth of the global e-bike market.
Impact Analysis of Covid-19
The global e-bike market is one of the few markets whose demand has seen growth during the pandemic. Due to the pandemic, many people were still hesitant regarding public transport. The e-bike is a considerably cheaper, safer, and easier mode for travel during the pandemic. The e-bikes are also promoted by the government of several countries, which are trying to enhance the road infrastructure to better facilitate e-bike commute. With these factors in consideration, the global e-bike market will see higher growth during the pandemic.
Regional Insights
In terms of region, the Asia-Pacific would hold the largest share in the global e-bike market. The reasons for the market growth can be favorable regulations regarding e-bike as a mode of transportation, easy availability, and low price of e-bikes. Countries such as Japan, Taiwan, China, and India are expected to witness promising markets for the global e-bike market.
Competitors in the Market
The leading companies in the global e-bike market are:
Pon.Bike
Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Riese & Muller GmbH
Yamaha Bicycle
Accell Group
Derby Cycle
Karbon Kinetics Ltd
Solex Cycle North America Inc.
ITALJET SPA
Amego Electric Vehicles Inc.
Pedego Electric Bikes
M1-Sporttechnik
Kawasaki Motors Corp.
Trek Bicycle Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global e-bike market segmentation focuses on Motor Type, Battery Type, Class, Speed, Components, Mode, and Region.
Segmentation based on Motor Type
Mid
Hub
Segmentation based on Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Lithium-ion polymer
Lead-acid
Others
Segmentation based on Class
Class-I
Class-II
Class-III
Segmentation based on Speed
up to 25 km/h
25-45 km/h
Segmentation based on Components
Batteries
Electric Motors
Frame with Fork
Wheels
Crank Gears
Brake Systems
Others
Segmentation based on Mode
Pedal Assist
Throttle
Segmentation based on Region
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
