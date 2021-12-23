Automotive Differential Market 2021 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2030

The automotive differential market was estimated at $20,530.1 million in 2020. The automotive differential market is forecast to reach $32,291 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The automotive differential is a fundamental component of the automotive drivetrain that enables several drive wheels to carry out effective driving operations. The differential is required for every type of driving vehicle. These components are installed in between each pair of drive wheels.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing adoption of AWD and 4WD vehicles is expected to surge the demand for differentials. The demand for commercial vehicles is increasing day by day. Moreover, to make vehicles more reliable and convenient, lightweight and high-performance automotive components are used. The sales of global commercial vehicles sales rose from 26.9 million units in 2018 to 27 million units in 2019. As a result of growing sales in the coming years, the demand for automotive differentials would ultimately increase.

Emerging industries such as e-commerce, the food industry, and others would increase the demand for automotive differential components. As the companies would expand their services by offering delivery and transportation solutions, the demand for commercial vehicles would ultimately increase. As a result, the adoption of the automotive differential components would rise in the coming years.

Furthermore, the emergence of global potential heavy vehicle manufacturers such as UD Trucks, Scania, and Volvo Trucks & Buses would contribute significantly to the growth of the global automotive differential market. The key players are focusing on expanding their production capacities in developing countries through joint ventures with local manufacturers. Such plans are forecast to present favorable opportunities for local manufacturers.

The growing era of in-wheel electric motors vehicles is expected to slow down the growth of the global automotive differential market during the analysis period.

The advanced Electronically Limited Slip Differentials (ELSD) would boost the growth of the global automotive differential market.

The electronic limited-slip differential improves traction and can be very useful on wet or dry roads, enhancing the handling of high-performance vehicles. Eaton unveiled its next-generation electronic limited-slip differential, which is a traction-management technology that reacts quickly. Such advancements and innovations are forecast to boost market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has caused a severe drop in vehicle demand, which has a negative impact on the overall automotive differential market. The global automotive differential market witnessed a sudden decline in revenue generation. However, the market is expected to gain rapid recovery because of the growing vehicle production in various regions. The demand for automotive differential is anticipated to rise with the advancements.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is forecast to record the highest revenue over the forecast period. China and Japan are two of the region’s key automotive production hubs. As vehicle output rises, demand for automotive differential is likely to climb dramatically. Due to a growing inclination towards all-wheel and four-wheel drive integrated vehicles, off-road vehicles, Asian countries are expected to contribute with favorable results. Moreover, off-road vehicles and sports cars have also grown in popularity in the Asia-pacific region. As a result of the high volume of vehicles produced in the area, the overall demand for automotive differential is growing rapidly.

Key Market Segments

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Electric vehicle

By Type

Open

Locking

Limited Slip Differential

Electronic limited slip differential

Torque Vectoring

By Drive Type

Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

All-wheel drive (AWD)/Four Wheel Drive (4WD)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Borgwarner Inc.

Dana Incorporated

Eaton

Hyundai Wia Corporation

Jtekt Corporation

Linamar Corporation

Melrose Industries Plc

Schaeffler Group

Zf Friedrichshafen Ag

Other Prominent Players

