Electric Off-Highway Vehicle Market Share 2021, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Strategies, Top Players, Revenue, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

The electric off-highway vehicle market size was valued at US$ 5.3 billion in 2019. The off-highway vehicle market is forecast to reach US$ 37 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Factors Influencing

The electric off-highway vehicle market is likely to be strengthened by the growing adoption of electric vehicles. In March of 2020, a few China-based players expressed optimism, indicating that the country’s off-highway sectors are reviving. In addition, by 2021, the relaxation of lockout limitations in Japan and the progressive development of infrastructure in India may significantly enhance the demand for electric off-highway vehicles. Customers benefit greatly from low upgrade costs. By the use of electric vehicles, consumers can easily save money on gasoline or diesel. Furthermore, hybrid electric vehicles have enhanced vehicle fuel efficiency. As a result, EV demand is projected to rise in the near future.

The EV market is growing with awareness regarding the profits of electric vehicles. As a result, hybrid vehicles’ fuel economy improves, encouraging the market’s growth during the analysis period. Large amounts of hazardous gases, such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and others, are emitted by LHD loaders and diesel-powered vehicles. Miners suffer from a variety of deadly health impacts, including impaired sensory perceptions, chronic bronchitis, etc. Furthermore, these emissions increase the amount of heat created in underground mines. International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) indicates that over 40% of an underground mine’s energy expenditure is spent on operating ventilation systems. Thus, the increasing demand for emission-free machines would boost the demand for off-highway electric vehicles.

Lack and productivity and high associated with the charging activities are forecast to slow down the growth of the global electric off-highway vehicles market.

Geographic Analysis

North America is forecast to record the highest revenue in the global electric off-highway vehicle market. The maximum share will be registered by the United States, owing to the environmental protection measures and stringent emission norms in the region. Moreover, efforts by local businesses to work on hybrid and electric equipment are expected to fuel the region’s contribution to the global electric off-highway vehicle market.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the electric off-highway vehicle market in the United States is the progress of advanced solid-state battery technology by companies like Caterpillar, which aims to significantly reduce the drawbacks of traditional battery types in electric loaders and excavators. Caterpillar, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, recently unveiled the world’s largest electric excavator, complete with a 300-kWh battery pack. Thus, such advancements are forecast to boost market growth. The US market is projected to grow during the projection period, with major electric off-highway vehicle providers increasing their investments in battery development, electric off-highway vehicles, and subsystems.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has abruptly affected the overall market revenue growth. If COVID-19’s impact is prolonged, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) may be forced to deduct some financial investments in R&D operations linked to electric off-highway vehicles.

Competitors in the Market

Soletrac INC

Dana Limited

Deutz AG

Fendt

Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe

Husqvama

Exel Industries

Sky-well New Energy AutomobileGroup

XCMG

CRRC

Doosan

Sany Heavy Industries

Kubota

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Type

BEV

HEV

PHEV

Application

Electric Motor Batteries

Charging Stations

Durability

Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Automotive

Eco-friendly

Healthcare

Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol111

About Report Ocean:

