SCADA Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to Research Report 2030

SCADA Market is valued approximately at USD 11.00 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) is referred as a system of software and hardware elements that provides industrial organizations to gather, monitor and process real-time data etc. Also, it provides services of direct interaction with devices in an organization including valves, sensors, pumps and motor with the help of human machine interface software and record events into log files to the end users such as oil & gas, power generation, telecommunication, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing etc. SCADA plays essential role in industrial automation to efficiently monitor & control various processes indulged in manufacturing & processing sector thereby rapid growth in industrial automation is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years.

For instance: According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the globally usage of industrial robots are growing with 14% every year and projected to increase by 630,000 units by 2021 from 421,000 in 2018. Asia and Australia are the biggest users of industrial robots as per IFR, and over 60% of world industrial robots are used in these regions. As per International Federation of Robotics (IFR), China is the largest user of industrial robots with over 137,000 units followed by Japan with over 45,000 units. Similarly, revenue from internet of things in Asia Pacific region was over USD 666.54 billion and increased to USD 758.82 billion by 2019.

As per the study by General Electronics 2018, sector-wise break-up of manufacturing shows that dependency on industrial IoT applications is the highest in Power and energy sector with 64%, followed by aviation & aerospace and utilities that is 62% and 58% respectively. Additionally, rapid growth in power generation across the globe is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high capital requirement for installation and maintenance of SCADA system is hampering the growth of market over the forthcoming years.

The regional analysis of global SCADA Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid growth in adoption of SCADA in various end use industries. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as introduction of 5G technologies in industrial sector and growing production of renewable energy would create lucrative growth prospects for the SCADA Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

General Electric

Honeywell International

Omron

Yokogawa Electric

Willowglen Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component Components of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Human Machine Interface

Remote Terminal Unit

Programmatic Logic Controller

Communication system

Others

By Architecture:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Industry:

Oil & gas

Power & Energy

Water & wastewater

Transportation

Telecommunication

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global SCADA Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

