Supply Chain Management Market 2021 Analysis through Global Manufacturing Trends, Size, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Analysis and Forecast via Top Leading Players Update until 2030

Supply Chain Management Market is valued approximately at USD 15.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Supply Chain Management Software is a real-time analytical platform, and is used to execute supply chain transactions, managing supplier relationship and controlling associated business processes. This software manages the flow of products and various kinds of information across the supply chain network as well as strengthens the supply chain operations of any organization. This software is used in wide range of application such as transportation & logistics, manufacturing, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, retail & consumer goods, food & beverages, automotive and others.
Factors such as development of industrial-grade digital technology, surge in need for improved supply chain visibility as well as demand management solutions among enterprises and increase in inclination towards cloud-based supply chain management software are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.
For instance: on 08th January 2019, SAP SE launched intelligent supply chain for assets customer initiative. This solution will improve the quality of intelligence enterprise solutions by integrating demand, maintenance and supply planning. However, high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of SCM solution and increase in security & privacy concerns among enterprises is the major factor restraining the growth of global Supply Chain Management market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Supply Chain Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rise in spending on transportation & logistics, which is boosting the implementation of automation technologies in logistics and supply chain. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
JDA Software Group, Inc.
Infor
Manhattan Associates
Epicor Software Corporation
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
HighJump
Kinaxis Inc.
IBM Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solution
Services
By Solution Type:
Transportation Management System
Warehouse Management System
Sourcing & Procurement
Supply Chain Planning
Manufacturing Execution System
By User Type:
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
By Application:
Retail & Consumer Goods
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Manufacturing
Food & Beverages
Transportation & Logistics
Automotive
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Supply Chain Management Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
What is the goal of the report?
The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
Following are the questions answered by the Market report:
What are the goals of the report?
This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.
On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.
The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.
The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.
The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.
The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.
This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.
The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.
Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.
What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?
The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.
The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.
Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.
This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.
Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.
It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.
