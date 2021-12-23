Electric Bus Market Size 2021: Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

The electric bus market is expected to reach US$62 billion by 2030, The market was valued at US$17 billion in 2019. The global electric bus market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
An electric bus is a bus that does not use a traditional ICE engine for propulsion and is entirely electric. Electric buses are considered environmentally friendly and cost effective than traditional gasoline/diesel buses.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol153
Factors Influencing
Traditional buses are operated using gasoline. As gasoline is a non-renewable resource, the adoption of electric buses is expected to increase in the upcoming years. Electric buses have proven to be the best alternative to support sustainable development.
Electric buses are environmentally friendly. Thus, the growth of the global electric bus market is expected to fuel in the coming years.
An internal combustion engine in a traditional gas-powered vehicle produces a huge amount of carbon dioxide that severely harms the environment. Meanwhile, electric buses use electric motors that do not emit harmful pollutants. Such benefits are anticipated to propel the growth of the market.
Governments of various countries have begun implementing stringent regulations to protect the environment. The authorities of the United States, Germany, France, and China have enacted stringent laws and regulations for vehicular emissions, requiring automobile manufacturers to use advanced technologies to combat high emissions. Moreover, The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has launched a program that incorporates guidelines for manufacturers to produce and deliver zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), thereby significantly increasing the adoption of electric buses.
On the contrary, the short lifespan of the battery, high manufacturing price are expected to create various challenges in the growth of the global electric bus market.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol153
Geographic Analysis
Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the global electric bus market and is expected to grow the fastest due to increasing government initiatives and support. Furthermore, rising population, rapidly rising air pollution, falling battery costs, rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, growing environmental awareness, and increasing gasoline prices are forecast to fuel the market growth. In addition, the rising demand for efficient vehicles with zero carbon emissions would contribute to the Asia-Pacific electric bus market’s growth.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden stoppage in the travel activities severely impacted the global electric bus market during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, e-bus manufacturing units have been shut down due to stringent regulations and imposed lockdown. As a result, the market faced a sudden drawback during the pandemic period.
Market Segmentation
By Propulsion Type
BEV
FCEV
PHEV
By Length
Less than 9 meters
9-14 meters
Above 14 meters
By Range
Less than 200 miles
More than 200 miles
By Battery Capacity
Up to 400 kWh
Above 400 kWh
By Power output
Up to 250 kW
Above 250 kW
By Region
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol153
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
Daimler AG
New Flyer Industries Inc.
Zhengzhou Yutong Group
EBUSCO
King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.
Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors
BYD Company Limited
Alexander Dennis Limited
Proterra Inc.
Other prominent players
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol153
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/