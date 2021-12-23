Automotive Relay Market Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Trends 2021, Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

The automotive relay market was estimated at ~US$ 14.5 billion in 2019. The automotive relay market forecasts to register revenue worth ~US$ 30.6 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
An automotive relay is a device that allows a small current flow to control a current in automobiles. These switches have applications in cars, vans, trucks, trailers, and boats.
Factors Influencing
The growing era of modernized automobiles is anticipated to drive the growth of the global automotive relay market.
Rising demand for better switch relays for applications in electric/hybrid trains forecasts to provide promising opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.
Growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the vehicle are expected to grow the adoption of automotive relays. People usually prefer switching supplementary devices to ensure security, safety and establish communications. Thus, the requirement for automotive relays over basic relays would increase during the analysis period.
On the contrary, the limited options of standard relay designs anticipated slowing down the growth of the market.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region anticipates registering the highest revenue by 2030. The Asia Pacific market is growing continuously, owing to the extensive advancements in automobiles in emerging countries and increasing safety concerns among the population. Moreover, the growing demand for advanced vehicles in China and Japan would bolster the regional contribution to the growth of the global automotive relay market.
North America forecasts to contribute with the highest CAGR during the analysis period. The regional market is expected to gain traction due to the increasing investments in OEMs for advancements in electric vehicles. Apart from that, the growing adoption of electric automobiles in the region forecasts to surge the growth of the global automotive relay market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden spread of the COVID-19 infection brought tremendous terror among the population. People avoided traveling and going outside unless necessary. Moreover, governments of various countries implemented stringent regulations to control the situation. Thus, it affected the adoption of electronic vehicles worldwide. The trade of vehicles suddenly declined. As a result, the global market observes a tremendous decline in revenue generation. Apart from that, disruptions in the supply chain are another key factor that negatively affected the growth of the global market.
Market Segmentation
Automotive relay market, by type
PCB relay
Plug-in relay
High voltage relay
Protective relay
Signal relay
Time relay
Automotive relay market, by application
Door lock
Power windows
Sunroof
Powered & heated seats
Electronic power steering (EPS)
Exterior lighting
Fuel injection
Air conditioner
Anti-brake system (ABS)
Traction control system
Colling fan control
Engine management modules
Automotive relay market, by ampere
5A–15A
16–35A
>35A
Automotive relay market, by vehicle
Passenger Car
PCB relay
Plug-in relay
High voltage relay
Protective relay
Signal relay
Time relay
Light Commercial Vehicle
PCB relay
Plug-in relay
High voltage relay
Protective relay
Signal relay
Time relay
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
ABB Ltd.
Delphi Automotive
Denso Corporation
Eaton Corporation
Fujitsu
NEC Corporation
Omron Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Siemens AG
Other prominent players
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
