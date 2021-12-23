Automotive Relay Market Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Trends 2021, Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

The automotive relay market was estimated at ~US$ 14.5 billion in 2019. The automotive relay market forecasts to register revenue worth ~US$ 30.6 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

An automotive relay is a device that allows a small current flow to control a current in automobiles. These switches have applications in cars, vans, trucks, trailers, and boats.

Factors Influencing

The growing era of modernized automobiles is anticipated to drive the growth of the global automotive relay market.

Rising demand for better switch relays for applications in electric/hybrid trains forecasts to provide promising opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the vehicle are expected to grow the adoption of automotive relays. People usually prefer switching supplementary devices to ensure security, safety and establish communications. Thus, the requirement for automotive relays over basic relays would increase during the analysis period.

On the contrary, the limited options of standard relay designs anticipated slowing down the growth of the market.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region anticipates registering the highest revenue by 2030. The Asia Pacific market is growing continuously, owing to the extensive advancements in automobiles in emerging countries and increasing safety concerns among the population. Moreover, the growing demand for advanced vehicles in China and Japan would bolster the regional contribution to the growth of the global automotive relay market.

North America forecasts to contribute with the highest CAGR during the analysis period. The regional market is expected to gain traction due to the increasing investments in OEMs for advancements in electric vehicles. Apart from that, the growing adoption of electric automobiles in the region forecasts to surge the growth of the global automotive relay market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden spread of the COVID-19 infection brought tremendous terror among the population. People avoided traveling and going outside unless necessary. Moreover, governments of various countries implemented stringent regulations to control the situation. Thus, it affected the adoption of electronic vehicles worldwide. The trade of vehicles suddenly declined. As a result, the global market observes a tremendous decline in revenue generation. Apart from that, disruptions in the supply chain are another key factor that negatively affected the growth of the global market.

Market Segmentation

Automotive relay market, by type

PCB relay

Plug-in relay

High voltage relay

Protective relay

Signal relay

Time relay

Automotive relay market, by application

Door lock

Power windows

Sunroof

Powered & heated seats

Electronic power steering (EPS)

Exterior lighting

Fuel injection

Air conditioner

Anti-brake system (ABS)

Traction control system

Colling fan control

Engine management modules

Automotive relay market, by ampere

5A–15A

16–35A

>35A

Automotive relay market, by vehicle

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

ABB Ltd.

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Fujitsu

NEC Corporation

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Other prominent players

