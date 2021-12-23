Automotive Sensor Market 2021, Industry Size-Share, Trends, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

The automotive sensor market size was US$16.40 billion in 2019. The automotive sensor market is anticipated to reach US$49 billion by 20230 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol127

Automotive sensors sense light, motion, moisture, heat, pressure, or any other entity and produce output in an electronic form. It collects and sends data that aids in the analysis of vehicle performance. They also help track the vehicles’ chemical, physical, and process changes and control them. Speed sensors, temperature sensors, coolant sensors, voltage sensors, pressure sensors, magnetic sensors, and oxygen sensors are among the several types of sensors used in the automotive industry. In the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sector, automotive sensors are one of the fastest expanding technologies, particularly in North America.

Factors Influencing

The market is witnessing a hike in the demand for intelligent sensors as manufacturers are adopting these solutions for further advancements in the automobile. Manufacturers are adopting intelligent sensors to enhance the safety of the drivers and maintain the reliability of automobiles. Electronic device manufacturers are adding sensors to enhance functions and outperform other competitors in the market. The automotive sensor industry is expected to develop due to rising competition in the electronic market, continual upgrades in electronic devices, and increased automation in the automotive sector through electronic devices.

The growing adoption of pressure sensors in the automotive industry would boost the overall growth of the market for automotive sensors.

Growing demand for automotive sensors in hybrid and electric cars is another prominent factor fueling the growth of the market. Sensors are used for navigation systems (GPS) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The high cost associated with the deployment of automotive sensors is expected to slow down the growth of the global automotive sensor market during the forecast period.

Rapid upgrades and advancements in the automobile industry would boost the growth in the automotive sector. As a result, it will present lucrative opportunities for the players in the automotive sensor market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol127

Regional Analysis

Due to the expansion of the electronics sector and increased sales of electric vehicles, North America held the largest market share in 2019. (EVs). In terms of revenue, Europe was the second-largest contributor in 2019 and is predicted to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for passenger vehicles. The Asia-pacific region, particularly China, is contributing significantly to the growth of the global automotive sensor market. China accounts for the maximum electric car production. Furthermore, the country is home to some of the world’s largest automakers, which will propel the China automotive sensor market forward in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic resulted in sudden chaos in the entire automotive industry as the trade was severely declined. People eliminated the purchase of luxury things during the epidemic. Moreover, as the manufacturing activities were entirely halted, the demand for automotive sensors declined suddenly.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Powertrain

Chassis

Body Electronics

Safety & Security

Telematics

By Type

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Motion Sensors

Speed Sensors

Gas Sensors

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol127

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

Analog Devises Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Infineon Technologies AG

APTIV

Melexis

Sensata PLC

CTS Corporation

Other Prominent Players

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol127

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/