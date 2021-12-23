Automotive Sensor Market 2021, Industry Size-Share, Trends, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

The automotive sensor market size was US$16.40 billion in 2019. The automotive sensor market is anticipated to reach US$49 billion by 20230 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Automotive sensors sense light, motion, moisture, heat, pressure, or any other entity and produce output in an electronic form. It collects and sends data that aids in the analysis of vehicle performance. They also help track the vehicles’ chemical, physical, and process changes and control them. Speed sensors, temperature sensors, coolant sensors, voltage sensors, pressure sensors, magnetic sensors, and oxygen sensors are among the several types of sensors used in the automotive industry. In the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sector, automotive sensors are one of the fastest expanding technologies, particularly in North America.
Factors Influencing
The market is witnessing a hike in the demand for intelligent sensors as manufacturers are adopting these solutions for further advancements in the automobile. Manufacturers are adopting intelligent sensors to enhance the safety of the drivers and maintain the reliability of automobiles. Electronic device manufacturers are adding sensors to enhance functions and outperform other competitors in the market. The automotive sensor industry is expected to develop due to rising competition in the electronic market, continual upgrades in electronic devices, and increased automation in the automotive sector through electronic devices.
The growing adoption of pressure sensors in the automotive industry would boost the overall growth of the market for automotive sensors.
Growing demand for automotive sensors in hybrid and electric cars is another prominent factor fueling the growth of the market. Sensors are used for navigation systems (GPS) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
The high cost associated with the deployment of automotive sensors is expected to slow down the growth of the global automotive sensor market during the forecast period.
Rapid upgrades and advancements in the automobile industry would boost the growth in the automotive sector. As a result, it will present lucrative opportunities for the players in the automotive sensor market.
Regional Analysis
Due to the expansion of the electronics sector and increased sales of electric vehicles, North America held the largest market share in 2019. (EVs). In terms of revenue, Europe was the second-largest contributor in 2019 and is predicted to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for passenger vehicles. The Asia-pacific region, particularly China, is contributing significantly to the growth of the global automotive sensor market. China accounts for the maximum electric car production. Furthermore, the country is home to some of the world’s largest automakers, which will propel the China automotive sensor market forward in the coming years.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
COVID-19 Pandemic resulted in sudden chaos in the entire automotive industry as the trade was severely declined. People eliminated the purchase of luxury things during the epidemic. Moreover, as the manufacturing activities were entirely halted, the demand for automotive sensors declined suddenly.
Market Segmentation
By Application
Powertrain
Chassis
Body Electronics
Safety & Security
Telematics
By Type
Temperature Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Motion Sensors
Speed Sensors
Gas Sensors
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
Analog Devises Inc.
Continental AG
Delphi Technologies
Denso Corporation
Robert Bosch Gmbh
Infineon Technologies AG
APTIV
Melexis
Sensata PLC
CTS Corporation
Other Prominent Players
