Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Size 2021: In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Global Growth, Future Investments, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2030

The unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market size was US$518 million in 2020. The unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is expected to reach US$1331 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Unmanned surface vehicles (USV), also referred to as autonomous surface vehicles (ASV), operate on the water’s surface without crew. The unmanned autopilot system is the fundamental component that allows easy investigation of the regions witnessing harsh weather. They help in obtaining necessary information without jeopardizing anyone’s life.
Factors Influencing
The global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is being propelled by extensive pollution projects in oceans and the growing necessity to prevent contamination.
Increasing demand for trustable, highly advanced USVs, particularly in the military domain, is driving the growth of the global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market. In the military, unmanned surface vehicles are employed for mine hunting and locating seaborne targets.
The unmanned autopilot system (UAPS20) operates unmanned surface vehicles. The system is highly useful in detecting areas where the weather is significantly bad and can’t be tolerated by humans. It also helps collect seamless data without putting anyone’s life in danger. As the benefits of this vehicle become more apparent, the worldwide unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market will continue to develop.
The availability of low-cost unmanned underwater vehicles and remotely controlled underwater vehicles are forecast to slow down the growth of the global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market.
Geographic Analysis
North America is the most extensive unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market by geography, and it is predicted to create the leading revenue by 2030. The market’s expansion in this region is because of the rising levels of violence in countries and rapid technological advancement. Furthermore, the United States is the leading operator, developer, and developer of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), which is fueling the market’s expansion.
Furthermore, due to the growing demand for water quality monitoring and ocean data mapping, Europe is predicted to register a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the projection period. Another factor boosting the growth of the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market in this region is the high demand for autonomous surface vehicles employed by navies for ISR and oceanographic studies.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
COVID affected the supply chains of most of the industries globally due to lockdown in several countries. Although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the unmanned surface vehicle is unpredictable, the supply chain observed significant disruptions.
Market Segmentation
By Application
Defense
Scientific Research
Commercial
Others
By Size
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large
By Modes Of Operation
Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
Mine Counter Measures (MCM)
Anti-Submarine Warfare
Oil & Gas Explorations
Oceanology Data Mapping
Others
By Payload
Sidescan Sonar
Towed Array
Dipping Sonar
Mini Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Expandable Mine Neutralizers
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Geotechnical Seabed Data Collector
Underway Water Column Profilers
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
Textron Inc.
ECA Group.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.
ASV Global.
Israel Aerospace Industries.
Atlas Elektronik.
Teledyne Technologies.
5G International.
SeaRobotics,
Liquid Robotics.
Maritime Robotics.
Elbit Systems.
Other prominent players
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.
