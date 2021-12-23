Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report 2030

Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management Market by region.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Cloud computing has taken the center stage during the ongoing pandemic. As a result, companies need to address security issues such as malware injection and hijacking of accounts to safeguard organizational information. Thus, the users are investing in secure cloud platforms to avoid issues associated with cyber security. Remote working with the help of cloud software has become increasingly mainstream in the past couple of months.

Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the increasing number of cyber-attacks and increasing investments to improve cyber-resilience of cloud applications. As per global economic crime and fraud survey cybercrime was the 2nd most reported crime in 2016. Moreover, cybercrime accounts for more than 50% of all crimes in the United Kingdom in 2016 and over 11,800 people reported incidents of cybercrime to the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network in 2017.

Also, the Barkley Organization in September 2018 reveals that, as per the EEF’s 2018 Cybersecurity for Manufacturing Report, around 48% of manufacturers have suffered cyber-attacks. Similarly, as per the U.S National Centre for Manufacturing Services (NCMS), has reported the cost of breaches in manufacturing sector between USD$ 1 million to USD $ 10 million. Hence, the need for cloud application security and vulnerability management would increase as companies are making efforts to minimize the complexities associated with security measures in applications and software. However, lack of transparency in remediation status of vulnerabilities is hampering the growth of this market.

The regional analysis of global Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the presence of various environmental governing organizations in the US. Also, growing number of testing laboratories is expected to create positive outlook for the growth of the North America region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Broadcom, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco System Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc

F-Secure

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Skybox Security, Inc

Tenable, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software/ Platform

Services

By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Industry:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail & e-Commerce

Government

Energy & utility

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

