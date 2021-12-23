Electric Powertrain Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Players with Strategies, Sales and Revenues, Future Demands and Supply Forecast 2030

The electric powertrain market size is anticipated to reach USD 604.74 billion by 2027 according to a new study published by Report Ocean.

The report “Electric Powertrain Market Size, Share, & Trend Analysis Report By Product Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Powertrain, Mild Hybrid Powertrain, Series Hybrid Powertrain, Parallel Hybrid Powertrain, Series-Parallel Hybrid Powertrain); By Vehicle Type (Light Vehicles, Cars, Light Trucks); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Electric Powertrains are the recent trends in the automotive industry. The rising trend of adopting a low carbon environment in a singular approach to prevent global warming has heralded the era of electric vehicles (EV’s). Making the most of various energy forms available has led to the development of EV’s. Regulations in regard to Carbon dioxide emissions has been hauled up and redone in the U.S., China, and Japan and European constitutions. As a result, technology has been ramped up. Furthermore, consumers are already burdened by the inflating prices of oil which is reason enough to graduate towards

An EV derives power from alternative source of energy such as battery in stark contrast to internal combustion vehicles that is driven by fossil fuels such as petrol or diesel. The EV powertrain includes the battery, electric motor and transmission which help generate power to drive the vehicle. The powertrains in any vehicle are considered to be the pivotal component of that vehicle and is identified by its engine and transmission. The power, comfort and safety define the performance quotient of the vehicle.

Currently gasoline vehicles score over diesel ones but are fast losing out because of high priced gasoline which is becoming dearer as compared to diesel oil. This is leading to manufacturers going in for hybrid powertrains to reduce reliance on fuel consumption.

EV’s are the future of the automotive industry as fossil fuels are slated to go extinct in the next few decades. Battery electric vehicles (BEV) powertrains are the most extensively used types in the present organizational make-up. A BEV is powered entirely by electric energy. Powertrains in plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) take help in charging from wall-mounted power supply. The series hybrid powertrains are the least used in present industry scenario and in this type; it is designed with a single path for powering the wheels. This type of powertrain operates in many modes including engine only traction, electric only traction, hybrid traction, engine traction and battery charging.

The Parallel hybrid powertrains occupy two parallel paths for powering the vehicle which is the electric path and the engine path. PHEV operates in five modes and has been gaining significant traction over the years.

The powertrains are an energy-efficient alternative in harmony with the environment. However, they do have limitations. Two most significant ones include lead emissions from the battery and energy storage issues.

The U.S, Japan, China and South Korea account for major production and these countries constitute the new-age countries having promised multi-billion-dollar investments to develop new models. The market is mildly competitive and consolidated on account of various players in the electric powertrain market.

The key players in electric powertrain market include AVL LIST GmbH, ARC CORE, ALTe Technologies, IET S.p.A, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc., EptDyn, TM4, Jayem Automotives, BMW Motorrad International and AllCell Technologies LLC.

Report Ocean has segmented the electric powertrain market report on the basis of product type, vehicle type and region

Electric Powertrain Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 – 2027)

BEV

Mild Hybrid

Series Hybrid

Parallel Hybrid

Series-parallel

Electric Powertrain Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 – 2027)

Light Vehicles

Cars

Light Trucks

Electric Powertrain Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 – 2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

