Automotive V2X Market Growth Statistics 2021, Upcoming Investments, Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, Size, SWOT Analysis, and Recovery, Upcoming Investments and Forecast to 2030

The automotive V2X market was estimated at US$ 700.0 million in 2020. The market forecasts to reach US$ 20276 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Factors Influencing
V2X (vehicle-to-everything) is a technology that helps vehicles to communicate with the moving portions of the traffic they pass through. In addition, V2X communication technologies are frequently utilized to avoid crashes and improve safety. V2X technologies are also beneficial in informing drivers about nearby incidents, adverse weather, potentially dangerous activities, and road conditions. As a result of these characteristics of V2X, the worldwide automotive V2X market is growing at a rapid pace.
The growing need for safe automobiles and fully autonomous driving and rising concerns about vehicle pollution are expected to propel the growth of the global automotive V2X market. Furthermore, growing consumer demand for boosting facilities, such as real-time traffic warnings would accelerate the growth of the global market. Apart from that, increasing environmental concerns among the population would grow the market during the analysis period.
Government measures to enhance the security and safety of the population would significantly boost the growth of the global automotive V2X market during the analysis period.
On the contrary, expensive installation costs, a lack of cellular coverage in emerging markets, and data security concerns are all expected to slow down the expansion of the global automotive V2X market.
Regional Analysis
North America is predicted to earn the most revenue in the global automotive V2X market. The rise of this market is attributed to technical advancements in countries like Canada and the United States. Moreover, the increasing acceptance of automotive V2X in the region anticipates the growth of the global automotive V2X market. Furthermore, government policies to reduce gas emissions and control traffic are forecasts to show a promising growth rate.
Furthermore, due to strict safety regulations established by government authorities, the automotive V2X market in Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the usage of V2V communications in conjunction with technologies such as blind-spot detection and adaptive cruise control will be critical in bolstering the growth of the automotive V2X industry in Europe.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19’s global effects had negatively impacted the global automotive V2X market. The stringent lockdown restrictions were the main cause of the decline in growth. Moreover, manufacturing units throughout the world have ceased production, which potentially affected the purchase of the automobile. The COVID-19 caused several uncertainties, such as supply chain interruption and revenue decline. Moreover, strict regulations on travel further halted the adoption of Automotive V2X solutions. Thus, in turn, it impacted the global market during the COVID-19 pandemic period.
Competition in the market
Qualcomm, Inc.
TomTom International B.V.
Continental AG
HARMAN International
Infineon Technologies AG
Delphi Automotive LLP
Robert Bosch GmbH
Cisco Systems, Inc.
NXP Semiconductors
Mobileye
Other prominent players
Key Market Segments
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Communication
Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V)
Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I)
Vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P)
Vehicle-to-grid (V2G)
Vehicle-to-cloud (V2C)
Vehicle-to device (V2D)
By Connectivity
Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC)
Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) Communication
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
