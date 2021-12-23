Automotive V2X Market Growth Statistics 2021, Upcoming Investments, Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, Size, SWOT Analysis, and Recovery, Upcoming Investments and Forecast to 2030

The automotive V2X market was estimated at US$ 700.0 million in 2020. The market forecasts to reach US$ 20276 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Factors Influencing

V2X (vehicle-to-everything) is a technology that helps vehicles to communicate with the moving portions of the traffic they pass through. In addition, V2X communication technologies are frequently utilized to avoid crashes and improve safety. V2X technologies are also beneficial in informing drivers about nearby incidents, adverse weather, potentially dangerous activities, and road conditions. As a result of these characteristics of V2X, the worldwide automotive V2X market is growing at a rapid pace.

The growing need for safe automobiles and fully autonomous driving and rising concerns about vehicle pollution are expected to propel the growth of the global automotive V2X market. Furthermore, growing consumer demand for boosting facilities, such as real-time traffic warnings would accelerate the growth of the global market. Apart from that, increasing environmental concerns among the population would grow the market during the analysis period.

Government measures to enhance the security and safety of the population would significantly boost the growth of the global automotive V2X market during the analysis period.

On the contrary, expensive installation costs, a lack of cellular coverage in emerging markets, and data security concerns are all expected to slow down the expansion of the global automotive V2X market.

Regional Analysis

North America is predicted to earn the most revenue in the global automotive V2X market. The rise of this market is attributed to technical advancements in countries like Canada and the United States. Moreover, the increasing acceptance of automotive V2X in the region anticipates the growth of the global automotive V2X market. Furthermore, government policies to reduce gas emissions and control traffic are forecasts to show a promising growth rate.

Furthermore, due to strict safety regulations established by government authorities, the automotive V2X market in Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the usage of V2V communications in conjunction with technologies such as blind-spot detection and adaptive cruise control will be critical in bolstering the growth of the automotive V2X industry in Europe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19’s global effects had negatively impacted the global automotive V2X market. The stringent lockdown restrictions were the main cause of the decline in growth. Moreover, manufacturing units throughout the world have ceased production, which potentially affected the purchase of the automobile. The COVID-19 caused several uncertainties, such as supply chain interruption and revenue decline. Moreover, strict regulations on travel further halted the adoption of Automotive V2X solutions. Thus, in turn, it impacted the global market during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Competition in the market

Qualcomm, Inc.

TomTom International B.V.

Continental AG

HARMAN International

Infineon Technologies AG

Delphi Automotive LLP

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Mobileye

Other prominent players

Key Market Segments

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Communication

Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-to device (V2D)

By Connectivity

Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) Communication

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

