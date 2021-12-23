Software Composition Analysis Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast 2030

Software Composition Analysis Market is valued approximately USD 228 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a software that provide security against potential cyber threats. The software is responsible for carrying out thorough security review of the software code as well as reviewing open-source material at each stage of the life cycle of software creation (SDLC). Growing consumer preference for online transactions and growing penetration of various services like Real-Time Gross Settlement Systems (RTGS), National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) as well as mobile transactions are key factors likely to fuel the growth of the global market for software composition analysis over the forthcoming years.

According to Statista, it is estimated that 1,8 billion people worldwide bought goods online in 2018. The same year, global e-retail sales amounted to 2.8 trillion US dollars as well as estimates suggest an increase of up to 4.8 trillion US dollars by 2021. Transaction value in the Digital Payments section is expected to reach Us$ 4,406,431 million in 2020. The high application of software composition analysis solutions in the FinTech sector as well as the growing demand for cloud-based software composition analysis solutions are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market for software composition analysis to thrive.

For example, in 2016, Checkmarx Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with WhiteSource Software Ltd. to provide a comprehensive Open Source Analysis (OSA) solution to the users of Checkmarx Inc. DevOps and budgetary constraints between small and medium-sized enterprises are the restraining factors while adopting solutions and services for software composition analysis.

The regional analysis of global Software Composition Analysis market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The market in North America is anticipated to dominate the global market for software composition analysis in terms of revenue over the forecast timeframe, due to the rising adoption of software composition analysis across different organizations in different countries in the region.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period, due to technological advances in the numerous countries in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Synopsys

Sonatype

Veracode

WhiteHat Security Inc

WhiteSource Software

Contrast Security Inc

Flexera

nexB Inc

Rogue Wave Software

SourceClear

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Services

Professional services

Managed services

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government and defense

Retail and e-commerce

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Software Composition Analysis Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

