Next Generation Sequencing Services Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2027

Next Generation Sequencing market is valued approximately USD 3.5 billion in 2016. In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Next Generation Sequencing Services Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The market growth is majorly attributed to the factors such as growing applications of next generation sequencing and rising technological innovations in sequencing platforms. Further increasing demand for drug discovery and rising research spending are other prominent factors fuelling the growth in the market. However, data storage and analysis are still a major concern before handling the complex sequencing data.

Applications:

§ Diagnostics

§ Drug Discovery

§ Biomarker Discovery

§ Personalized Medicine

§ Agriculture and Animal Research

§ Other Applications

Technology:

§ Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

§ Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

§ Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

§ Pyrosequencing

§ Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

§ Other Technologies

End User:

§ Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

§ Hospitals & Clinics

§ Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

§ Other End Users

Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Among various NGS technologies discussed in the report, the SBS technology accounted for the largest revenue share of the market in 2016. Development of advanced NGS platforms and the increasing demand for Illumina’s systems are the primary growth attributes for the development of SBS technology. Further, on the basis of applications, the market is dominated by diagnostic applications with highest revenue share in 2016. Companies are constantly focusing on the development of NGS based diagnostic tests. In July 2017, FDA has approved first NGS-based diagnostic test to Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is likely to spur the companies test procedures over the forecasts period.

Geographically, the market is dominated by North America. The growth in the region is majorly driven by the rising number of collaboration among research institutions. Moreover, increasing focus of research institutes towards drug discovery is another key driving factor. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with an eye popping CAGR over the forecasted period 2017-2025. The growth in the region is majorly driven by increasing and developing healthcare infrastructure in the region along with the rise in GPD contribution on healthcare sector.

Some of the key market players are Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, GE Healthcare, Illumina Inc., Newgene Ltd., Novartis, OXFORD GENE TECHNOLOGY, OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., and Siemens. Acquisitions, mergers, product development, joint ventures and expansions are the key strategies adopted by the market players to sustain in the market.

