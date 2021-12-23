Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report2027

Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2027. Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Owing to the early diagnosis and more précised prognosis of various types of cancer, the next generation cancer diagnostics are gaining faster adoption. Moreover, increasing cases of oncology and advancements in genomics research are primarily driving the market growth.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Technology:

§ NGS-based cancer diagnostics

§ qPCR & Multiplexing

§ Lab-on- a- chip (LOAC) & Reverse Transcriptase-PCR (RT-PCR)

§ Protein microarrays-based cancer diagnostics

§ DNA microarrays-based cancer diagnostics

Type:

§ Lung Cancer

§ Breast Cancer

§ Colorectal Cancer

§ Cervical Cancer

§ Others

Applications:

§ Biomarker Development

§ CTC Analysis

§ Proteomic Analysis

§ Epigenetic Analysis

§ Genetic Analysis

Functions:

§ Therapeutic Monitoring

§ Companion Diagnostics

§ Prognostic Diagnostics

§ Cancer Screening

§ Risk Analysis

Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are; Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott , GE Healthcare , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Target Audience of the Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Study

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

