Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 23, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;26;Humid with a shower;32;25;S;13;77%;83%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;26;21;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;WNW;12;61%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and chilly;6;-2;Sunny, but chilly;7;-4;E;4;54%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;16;8;High clouds;19;11;SW;8;71%;30%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;8;6;A couple of showers;9;0;ENE;18;92%;94%;0

Anchorage, United States;Partial sunshine;-2;-12;Very cold;-9;-12;NNE;7;80%;21%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, cooler;11;0;Cooler;6;0;WNW;11;76%;42%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-10;Colder;-9;-17;E;16;69%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and less humid;35;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;S;13;32%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;More sun than clouds;11;3;Partly sunny;13;5;NW;6;71%;2%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;22;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;16;SW;24;65%;0%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;18;8;Rather cloudy;15;4;NNW;10;70%;26%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;32;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;ESE;10;67%;2%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;28;14;Hazy sun;27;14;ESE;7;57%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;S;9;63%;66%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;10;Partly sunny;15;9;W;14;88%;36%;1

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;1;-5;Partly sunny, colder;-3;-10;NE;15;15%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;3;2;Cloudy and milder;13;8;SSW;15;61%;60%;1

Berlin, Germany;Chilly with snow;1;-1;A little rain;5;-4;NNW;11;85%;81%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Brief p.m. showers;19;12;A few showers;21;12;SE;8;73%;88%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;26;19;A shower and t-storm;24;18;ESE;9;80%;98%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;1;0;Milder with rain;9;4;W;20;77%;98%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;6;6;A couple of showers;8;6;S;12;93%;98%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Chilly with some sun;0;-5;Mainly cloudy;4;3;WSW;17;49%;33%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and chilly;1;-2;A shower in the p.m.;8;1;WSW;9;67%;80%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, pleasant;29;21;Clouding up, warm;34;22;SSW;14;48%;8%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Considerable clouds;27;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;19;NNE;7;52%;91%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;14;0;Hazy sunshine;14;-4;NW;7;52%;6%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Low clouds;18;11;Sunny;18;11;NNW;14;49%;8%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;SSE;22;59%;3%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;28;20;A t-storm around;28;19;ENE;5;66%;59%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;31;20;Hazy sunshine;30;21;ENE;5;69%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy and milder;7;3;An afternoon shower;11;6;SSW;25;91%;76%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Increasing clouds;31;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;NE;13;63%;0%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional wet snow;1;-1;Mostly cloudy;1;-6;N;16;67%;25%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;29;22;High clouds;28;23;NNE;9;56%;1%;3

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;21;17;Partly sunny, warm;25;18;SSW;25;59%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;25;Showers around;33;25;NE;15;69%;82%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;21;11;Hazy sunshine;22;11;E;8;67%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;6;Partly sunny, cooler;13;0;SSW;13;47%;44%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;24;15;Hazy sun;26;14;N;6;63%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;A morning t-storm;31;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;SSW;9;83%;100%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;13;6;A little rain;10;7;SE;22;97%;98%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;5;Partly sunny, mild;14;5;NNE;8;36%;3%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;16;15;Periods of rain;16;14;WSW;12;89%;99%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;25;18;Nice with some sun;24;19;E;5;84%;90%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;23;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;17;E;8;79%;80%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;22;15;Sunshine and nice;25;16;E;13;57%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;-1;-9;Cloudy and colder;-8;-11;NW;15;78%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;23;A little p.m. rain;31;23;NNE;6;64%;82%;6

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;24;18;Cloudy;24;17;NNE;7;73%;12%;2

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;27;20;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;20;ENE;26;57%;33%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;29;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;SSE;7;38%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;19;6;Hazy sunshine;20;6;NNE;7;53%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, cold;4;-1;Sun and some clouds;8;7;SW;16;68%;8%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;WSW;12;80%;91%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;N;15;49%;13%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray thunderstorm;24;13;Sunny and nice;28;15;SSE;12;49%;26%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;10;0;Mild with sunshine;13;0;NNW;7;38%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;25;18;Some sun;27;16;NE;10;53%;16%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;3;Hazy sunshine;17;3;SSW;6;58%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;29;16;Hazy sunshine;29;16;N;21;20%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Bitterly cold;-9;-12;Morning snow;-2;-3;SW;15;81%;96%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A shower in spots;30;24;NNE;10;61%;57%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, not as hot;28;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;8;72%;85%;5

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;25;15;Hazy sun;26;15;SW;6;52%;2%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm around;33;25;NNW;7;73%;93%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of rain;11;5;A couple of showers;12;5;NE;10;79%;96%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;SW;10;71%;30%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;22;18;Clouds and sunshine;22;18;SSE;12;70%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;15;13;Rain at times;15;13;SW;12;75%;100%;1

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;11;7;A little p.m. rain;11;8;ESE;8;92%;99%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Rain, cooler;14;13;Rain tapering off;16;11;ESE;10;72%;93%;1

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;25;Nice with some sun;29;24;SSW;10;71%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;12;10;Cloudy;13;9;SSW;8;74%;90%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Sunshine and nice;31;27;NE;15;65%;4%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;NW;8;82%;99%;5

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;32;24;Partly sunny;32;25;E;7;66%;37%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;23;11;Sunny and nice;25;15;SSW;14;57%;7%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;N;7;32%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Brilliant sunshine;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;ENE;13;52%;25%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-7;Snow;-3;-9;SW;18;67%;97%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;26;Nice with some sun;32;26;E;20;67%;37%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with sunshine;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;ENE;13;60%;6%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, colder;-9;-12;Turning sunny;-7;-11;NE;1;65%;51%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, not as cold;-11;-14;Very cold;-10;-12;S;18;76%;95%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;28;21;Hazy sun;29;21;NNW;9;60%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;A stray t-shower;25;16;NE;20;68%;80%;9

New York, United States;Breezy this morning;3;1;Milder;7;5;S;9;50%;85%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;12;4;Mostly sunny;13;3;SSE;9;65%;5%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;-5;-6;Low clouds;1;-12;SW;22;93%;25%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;11;2;Becoming cloudy;15;8;SE;7;67%;38%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and cold;-4;-10;Colder;-9;-12;WNW;7;68%;4%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;-8;-12;Inc. clouds;-5;-10;ENE;13;74%;51%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;31;25;Nice with some sun;30;25;ENE;11;71%;84%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A shower and t-storm;31;24;NNW;12;77%;99%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;Showers;30;23;ENE;10;81%;99%;2

Paris, France;Milder;10;8;A couple of showers;10;8;SSW;8;80%;95%;0

Perth, Australia;Hot, becoming breezy;35;22;Very hot;37;23;ESE;18;31%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;24;Some brightening;29;23;WSW;7;75%;99%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;33;24;A t-storm around;33;25;E;18;69%;80%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;31;19;A shower in the p.m.;31;19;ESE;9;63%;58%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of p.m. snow;2;2;A couple of showers;8;1;WSW;20;72%;93%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;5;-5;Clearing and colder;-3;-18;NNW;15;28%;5%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;11;A little p.m. rain;21;12;E;14;63%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Milder;21;12;A couple of showers;19;13;S;14;82%;96%;1

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;31;25;A morning shower;31;26;NNE;10;68%;66%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds rolling in;1;-3;High clouds, chilly;0;-1;E;11;63%;6%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;-2;-3;Morning snow, cloudy;-2;-7;NW;18;87%;96%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;25;21;A shower;26;21;WSW;15;69%;91%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;22;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;N;12;25%;11%;4

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;14;8;A shower or two;15;12;SSE;11;70%;85%;0

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-1;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-15;NW;8;61%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain and a t-storm;13;9;A shower in places;12;9;SW;18;83%;95%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;25;20;A shower and t-storm;25;19;ENE;17;76%;99%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;30;23;A shower;29;23;ESE;7;74%;97%;2

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower in spots;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;NNW;11;73%;1%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;25;8;Mostly cloudy;24;10;NNW;7;33%;3%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Sunny and nice;30;17;SW;12;39%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of showers;28;22;A couple of showers;30;22;N;14;75%;86%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers;17;10;Periods of rain;15;11;SSE;12;84%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;6;3;A little rain;5;2;S;13;82%;97%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;8;-2;Cloudy and colder;3;-14;WNW;9;53%;25%;1

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;15;10;Rain and drizzle;13;2;N;18;72%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;9;74%;80%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Chilly with sunshine;1;-5;Not as cold;6;-1;SW;14;65%;2%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with sunshine;29;24;Sunny and pleasant;29;24;ENE;8;66%;27%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-10;Cloudy and frigid;-8;-10;NW;12;61%;13%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower and t-storm;25;21;Humid with a shower;25;21;NNE;18;72%;58%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;23;18;A shower or two;22;17;ENE;8;86%;89%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;1;-6;Colder, morning snow;-5;-7;NNW;13;62%;92%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;12;2;Partly sunny;11;2;ESE;8;69%;12%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;1;-5;Plenty of sunshine;2;-6;N;12;55%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;11;4;Cloudy;10;2;NW;8;40%;58%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain and drizzle;17;12;An afternoon shower;15;9;NE;14;69%;75%;1

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;12;4;A couple of showers;13;7;ESE;9;67%;92%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;12;4;Partly sunny;13;6;N;10;59%;58%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little p.m. snow;1;-1;An afternoon shower;4;3;E;13;87%;95%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;18;11;Brilliant sunshine;18;11;SE;2;60%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;10;S;10;74%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and colder;-17;-36;Turning colder;-19;-38;NNW;8;53%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Afternoon flurries;4;1;Snow and rain;4;-2;ENE;9;71%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and chilly;0;-2;A couple of showers;10;5;W;19;64%;98%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;30;16;Sunny and very warm;32;18;NE;7;54%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;-3;-6;Snow at times;-2;-9;WNW;14;70%;99%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;-1;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-6;WNW;16;98%;95%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;15;High clouds;21;14;S;13;70%;56%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partial sunshine;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;WNW;6;55%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A thick cloud cover;0;-8;Mostly sunny;0;-11;NE;3;34%;5%;2

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-23 21:58 GMT+08:00

