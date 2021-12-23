Alexa
Police hold 5 found in Rep. Scanlon's carjacked vehicle

By Associated Press
2021/12/23 19:42
FILE - Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Washing...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five suspects were in custody Thursday after being found in a vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, Delaware State Police said.

Scanlon's blue Acura MDX was located Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware, state police said, approximately 45 miles (74 kilometers) from Philadelphia.

State police said the suspects were being processed. Their names have not been released and no other details were available.

Scanlon, D-Pa., was walking to her parked vehicle after a meeting in FDR park shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday when two armed men demanded her keys, police said. She handed them over and one drove off in the blue 2017 Acura MDX while the other followed in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, police said.

Scanlon was physically unharmed, said her communications director, Lauren Cox. Police said several personal and work items were also taken with the vehicle.

“I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement, vowing that police would provide any support needed.

Scanlon, whose district includes portions of south Philadelphia and neighboring Delaware County, was among elected officials meeting to discuss constituent concerns around ongoing development plans for the park, The Philadelphia Inquirer said.

Her office said Scanlon expressed gratitude to city police for their quick response and to her local police department and the Sergeant at Arms in Washington, D.C., for working with Philadelphia police “to ensure her continued safety.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “appalled to learn of this violent crime” against the congresswoman, whom he described as his friend and colleague.

“My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time,” he said in a Twitter post.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly that hasn’t always been the case this year,” Kenney said. “It’s disheartening and infuriating that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of peace—one of our city’s parks.”

Updated : 2021-12-23 21:06 GMT+08:00

