Police track down man who threatened to kill 5 people at Kaohsiung MRT station

Kaohsiung police find suspect in hospital, describe him as ‘emotionally unstable’

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/23 20:49
Kaohsiung MRT Formosa Boulevard Station (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung police on Thursday (Dec. 23) foiled a possible attempt by a man to launch a killing spree at a Kaohsiung MRT station, according to a UDN report.

A 25-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) on Thursday posted a message on social media, saying that he would kill five people at Kaohsiung MRT Formosa Boulevard Station on Friday and that people would probably think he was just joking, the report said.

Responding to the post, a netizen left a comment saying, “I believe you and will help you call the cops.” Another said, “It doesn’t matter whether you are joking or not, a copy is being made for reporting the case.”

After receiving reports of the threat, Kaohsiung police spared no effort in investigating and found Lin in a hospital in the city. He was described as being emotionally unstable, per UDN.

Kaohsiung’s Rapid Transit Police Brigade Chief Lin Tsung-hsien (林宗賢) said that the brigade will immediately increase the frequency of patrols and up the monitoring of Kaohsiung MRT Formosa Boulevard Station for suspicious people and objects around the clock, per UDN.
