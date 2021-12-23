Alexa
Taiwan Railways Administration announces booking info for LNY

TRA will operate 309 additional train services during LNY period

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/23 18:53
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has announced when it will be possible to book tickets for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

Bookings for the east lines (including the Yilan Line and the South Link Line) and for the west lines covering the period from Jan. 27 to Feb. 7 will open at midnight on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 for the two respective lines, according to a TRA press release.

The TRA will operate a total of 309 additional train services to cope with an expected increase of passengers during the holiday period.

The additional train services include 36 Fu-Hsing Semi Express trains between Shulin and Hualien stations from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6 that offer discounted NT$100 (US$3.6) Taipei-Yilan tickets and NT$200 Taipei-Hualien tickets, and eight Tze-Chiang Limited Express services from Jan. 28-30 and from Feb. 4-6 for people with households registered in Hualien or Taitung counties.

People eligible for the eight train services may book the tickets from midnight on Dec. 31 until three days before their departure date, the TRA added.

For more information, please check out TRA’s official website.
"