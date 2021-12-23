Lithuania should consider formally recognizing Taiwan

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) – If you had the pleasure of wandering around the Food Taipei 2021 show which opened this Wednesday (Dec. 22), you may well have happened on the Lithuania Pavilion.

Perhaps you sampled Ruta, a Lithuanian chocolate brand more than one hundred years old. Or perhaps you sipped a craft beer made by Volfas Engelman, a Lithuanian brewery that started more than 170 years ago. Other delicacies from this Baltic state on offer included honey, jam, cereals, biscuits, and cakes.

But perhaps more important than the Lithuanian foods that are now arriving in Taiwan is that fact that this European nation has a presence at the show at all. The pavilion is symbolic of the deepening friendship between Taiwan and Lithuania, two countries that share the common bond of dealing with the threat of authoritarian neighbors.

Lithuania knows all about the damage that this threat can cause. From the end of the Second World War until 1991, Lithuania was part of the communist Soviet Union, controlled by dictators from Russia whose socialist policies drove this vibrant trading nation through decades of poverty and hunger.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Lithuanians embraced their freedom and independence, and while they have joined the EU and NATO, they still remain a fiercely proud and independent nation.

Given this history, it is little wonder that they understand Taiwan’s concerns over the growing threat from China. Knowing the hardships and horrors of authoritarianism, Lithuanians have been through what Taiwan could have to face in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Last month, Taiwan was allowed to open up a new embassy in Lithuania. Even better, rather than having to style this office as a "Taipei Representative Office," the Lithuanian authorities allowed it to be named the "Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania."

Needless to say, Beijing was not happy. It withdrew the Chinese ambassador to Lithuania when Taiwan's office was first announced and demanded Lithuania withdraw its ambassador too.

Earlier this month, Lithuania withdrew its entire diplomatic staff from Beijing, with sources saying this was as a result of intimidation. China is reportedly demanding that Lithuania downgrade the status of its office from Embassy to a Charge d'affaires office, which would mirror the CCP’s decision to do the same with their office in Vilnius.

Meanwhile, China has also sought to punish Lithuania economically. It has removed the country from its customs list, in effect banning exports from Lithuania, which means there will be no Ruta chocolate or Volfas Engelman beers in China for the foreseeable future.

Lithuania has far more in common with Taiwan than China. It does rather beg the question of if Lithuania will officially switch recognition from China to Taiwan.

Lithuania is a small nation, but it is an EU state, a member of NATO, and a proud freedom-loving democracy. It would be a significant coup for Taiwan to secure such ally and also symbolic of the direction the world is heading these days; with the CCP hoovering up dictatorships, while democracies lean increasingly toward Taiwan

If the U.S., NATO, and the rest of the free world made it clear they have Lithuania’s back, a switch in recognition could easily happen.

It could just be the start of something too. A number of other EU countries, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland – all of whom share Lithuania’s dark experiences under communism – have recently shown increasing warmth toward Taiwan.

It would be an ideal Christmas present for Taiwan, and I, for one, would look forward to my cold Volfas Engelman beer even more than usual this Christmas.