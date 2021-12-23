Computer on Module Market with Key-Players Strategies | Growth, Forthcoming s, Size, Share, Business Prospects and Industry Updates with Forecast 2030

Market Introduction

The computer on module market is expected to reach USD 1,789.3 Million by 2027. The global computer on module market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period and was valued at USD 1,217.4 Million in 2020.

Computer on module was built on the concept of system on chip and system in package. The computer on module (CoM) also known as System on Module (SoM), consists of the whole embedded computer system assembled on a single chip. The layout of a computer on module includes microprocessor with RAM, input/output controllers and all different capabilities, required to build a computer. Computer on module provides various benefits including easy upgradation of CPU components, helps customers with reduced time-to-market of new products, reduced development time, and hence improved bargaining power.

Computer on module market is a moderately fragmented, with the presence of international and local players across various regions. This results in moderate competition in the market. Market players are continuously focusing on new product development in order to serve the specific needs of their clients.

Growth Influencers

Increasing industrial automation to drive the market growth

One of the most important factors attributed to the growth in demand for computer on module, is increased trend of industrial automation in the past few years. Introduction of robotics, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and various other new technologies have resulted in increased automation of the industries. Industrial automation also results in reducing the overall cost of manufacturing through increased productivity and efficiency. Due to these factors industrial automation is growing at a huge pace across various countries, globally.

Covid-19 resulted in slowdown of computer on module market

Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in temporary shutdown of production and manufacturing activities across the globe. This in turn has resulted in factory closures, supply chain disruption, and a collapse in demand of goods across various industries. Additionally, increased trade barriers in various countries have further resulted in slowdown of manufacturing activities, which is anticipated to curtail the demand for computer of module, to a great extent.

Segments Overview

The computer on module market is segmented into processor, form factor, and industry vertical

By Processor

• ARM

• X86

• PowerPC

Based on processor, the PowerPC segment is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of 6.2%, during the forecast period. Whereas, ARM segment is dominating the processor segment with the largest market share of nearly 58%, in the year 2020.

By Form Factor

• Com Express

• SMARC

• Qseven

• ETX Module

On the basis of form factor, Com Express is anticipated to dominate the market by capturing the largest share in the year 2020. The segment is projected to continue to this dominance during the forecast period. Whereas, Qseven segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

By Industry Vertical

• Industrial Automation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Automotive

Based on Industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment is estimated to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period. Whereas, Industrial automation segment is dominating the market, with the largest market share in the year 2020. Industrial automation segment is estimated to cross USD 700 Million by the year 2025.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the computer on module market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America region is dominating the global computer on module market. The increased spending in the industrial automation, coupled with the high adoption rate of advanced technology is expected to support market growth in North America region. Whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market include Aaeon Technology Inc., Adlink Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Compulab Ltd., Congatec AG, Eurotech Group, Intel Corporation, Kontron Europe GmbH, Smart Wireless Computing, Texas Instruments Inc. The major 6 players in the market accounted for a cumulative market share of nearly 55% in 2020.

The market players are making huge effort to introduce towards developing of new features in their exiting offerings, in order to cater to the specific needs of different industries.

The global computer on module market report offers insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.

The global computer on module market report answers questions such as:

• What is the market size and forecast of the global computer on module market?

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global computer on module market during the assessment period?

• Which are the products/segments/applications to invest in over the assessment period in the global computer on module market?

• What are the technology trends in the global computer on module market?

• What strategies are considered favourable for entering the global computer on module market?

