Smart TV Market 2021 Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2030

The Smart TV market is anticipated to reach USD 341.6 billion by 2027.

In 2021, the Full HD Smart TV segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of 4K televisions, and growing penetration of high speed internet have boosted the adoption of smart TVs. Increasing disposable incomes, and growth in media & entertainment industry further support the growth of this market. Increasing penetration of televisions, growing demand for superior video and audio television content, and rising consumption of online content boost the adoption of smart TVs. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with increasing demand from emerging economies further boost the market growth.

The growing disposable income has encouraged consumers to buy technologically advanced television sets that are in perfect amalgamation with their increasing living standards. Moreover, consumers are opting for high quality video and audio services along with the ability to connect to the internet. Thus, lofty living standards and increasing consumption of online content, would contribute to the growth of the smart TV market, thereby positively affecting the market growth.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017 and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing disposable incomes in developing countries of this region, and growing media and entertainment industry drive the market growth in the region. There has been a significant increase in the shipment of smart TVs in the region. The growing demand for high quality audio and video services, along with the need to connect to the internet has encouraged consumers to invest in smart TVs. Local players are introducing low cost Smart TVs with advanced technologies to cater to the growing demand of consumers. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in Smart TV markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Smart TV Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Smart TV Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Smart TV Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Smart TV Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The different ranges of screen sizes covered in the report include 28 to 40 Inches, 41 to 59 Inches, and above 60 Inches. In 2021, the 41 to 59 inches segment accounted for the highest market share. Smart TVs with screen sizes in the range of 41 to 59 inches are gaining traction worldwide owing to improved capability to offer superior video and audio quality along with additional features. Introduction of low cost smart TVs by the market players have boosted the growth of this market segment.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include LG Electronics, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Videocon Industries Limited, and Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

