Battery Market Growth Drivers 2021, Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2030

The Battery Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2027.

In 2021, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Battery market revenue in 2021.

The demand for smartphones and other mobile devices is increasing worldwide, promoting the growth of the Battery market. The growing use of batteries in varied industries such as aerospace and defense, healthcare, and electronics has accelerated the battery market growth. Increasing disposable incomes in developing countries, rising living standards, and growing environmental concerns foster the Battery market growth. The demand for battery electric vehicles has increased significantly over the years owing to increasing prices of gasoline across the globe, resulting in increased adoption of batteries. The exponential growth in the prices of gasoline and diesel owing to the depleting fossil fuel reserves has encouraged consumers to switch to battery electric vehicles, thereby supporting the battery market growth. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to tap the battery market growth opportunities offered by these countries.

There has been a significant reduction in the prices of Li-ion batteries over the years, which drives the growth of the battery market. Most electric vehicles are equipped with Li-ion batteries. The prices of lithium-ion batteries have fallen by nearly half since 2014. Declining battery prices in turn result in lower prices of battery electric vehicles. According to the Institute for Energy Research, the cost of a Tesla battery pack in the current scenario is $190 per kWh. It is predicted that the cost would reach $100 per kWh by 2020, significantly increasing the market share of battery electric vehicles as well. The increasing production volume of batteries, and increasing adoption of batteries in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles have resulted in reduced costs of batteries.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Battery Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Battery Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Battery Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Battery Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest Battery market revenue in 2018, and is expected to lead the global Battery market throughout the forecast period. The growing population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing penetration of mobile devices has increased the Battery market growth in the region. The increasing demand of batteries from industries such as healthcare, automotive, electronics, and defense among others, coupled with growing acceptance of green technology and electric vehicles drives the Battery market growth in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the Battery market report include BYD Company Limited, Duracell, Eveready Industries, Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, LG Chem Limited, Sony Corporation, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung SDI Company Limited, and EnerSys. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

