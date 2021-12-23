Ferric Oxide Market 2021 Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast up to 2030 | Says Report ocean

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the Ferric Oxide market. The Ferric Oxide market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Ferric Oxide market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Ferric Oxide market both globally and regionally.

The Global Ferric Oxide Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.99% to attain a value of USD 2,414,382.9 Million by the year 2030.

Market Analysis

Ferric oxide (FeO) is used in the iron industry in the manufacturing of alloys and steel. It is an inorganic compound also known as hematite. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed ferric oxide pigment for use in the cosmetics. Furthermore, ferric oxide granules are utilized in the form of filtration media for eradicating phosphates in saltwater aquariums. The growing adoption in steel production is the primary driver of the global ferric oxide market.

The increase in the application of steel in the key end-use industries such as transportation, construction, energy, packaging, and consumer appliances is also a crucial factor driving market growth. Steel finds usage in the manufacturing of automobile structures doors, gears, wheels, steering, engine blocks, braking systems, panels, suspension, and fuel tanks. The rising acceptance of iron oxide nanoparticles in wastewater treatment is an tremendous prospect for the players in the market. However, the stringent regulations on mining activities are expected to restrain market growth during the review period.

The steelmaking process begins with the dispensation of iron ores, which are mainly iron oxides and include magnetite, hematite, limonite, and other rocks. As per the to the World Steel Association, the global steel industry utilizes about 2 billion tons of iron ore, 1 billion tons of metallurgical coal, and 575 million tons of recycled steel to produce 1.7 billion tons of crude steel annually. The iron-ore based steelmaking responsible for nearly 70% of the world steel production. Also, the consumption of advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) is also rising as it helps to lower the overall weight of the vehicle and boost fuel efficiency. The development of new grades of AHSS has empowered the manufacturers to lessen the overall vehicle weight by 25-39% as equated to conventional steel.

Segmentation

The steel production segment which is based on application is accounted for more than 45% of the global market share in the year 2017. Rising in the adoption of steel in the construction industry for building residential and commercial infrastructure is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment. the construction industry consumes around 50% of the world steel produced and the global crude steel production reached 1,809.6 million tons in 2018, an increase of 4.59% as compared to the year 2017, as per the World Steel Association.

Key Players

Carajás Mine (Vale) (Brazil), SIMEC (AustraliaShree Minerals Ltd (Australia), Atlas Iron Pty Ltd (Australia), Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (US), Karara Mining Ltd (Australia) Western Australia Iron Ore (BHP) (Australia), Applied Minerals Inc (US), ), Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (Australia), and Labrador Iron Mines (Canada) are some of the major players in the Global Ferric oxide Market.

Regional Analysis

the largest share in 2017 was accounted by Asia-Pacific market, and during the forecast period, the regional market is expected to reach a CAGR of over 5%. China is responsible for more than 30% of the regional market share in the year 2017. However, the Indian market is likely to exhibit significant growth and develop as the fastest-growing market registering a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2030. Due to the extensive consumption of steel used in the production of automobile components, European Market is supposed to exhibit substantial CAGR during the review period. Countries like Germany, France, the UK, and Russia being the main contributors.

Market Segmentation

Global Ferric Oxide Market has been segmented by Application and by region. By application it is segmented into Steel Production, Pigments, Radiation Shielding, Ballast, Jewelry and Others. By region it is segmented into regions like North America (US & Canada),Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, North Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Structure Market Restraints Market Factor Analysis Company Profiles

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are challenges and opportunities? What is economic impact on market? What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

