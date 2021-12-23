Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Market Trends 2022, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

The fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) market size was US$ 1.2 billion in 2021. The fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) market is forecast to grow to US$ 26.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic created various challenges for the entire automotive industry. The electric vehicle domain also witnessed a considerable decline as import-export activities were banned. The COVID-19 induced lockdown hampered the demand for electric vehicles. As a result, it impacted the trade of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV).
However, fuel cell electric vehicles are forecast to gain popularity post-pandemic due to growing concerns over pollution and favorable government initiatives.
Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic highly affected China and India, the major contributors to the market growth. Thus, it hampered the growth of the global fuel cell electric vehicle market.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
The fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) market is forecast to grow due to increasing demand for short refueling time, enhanced performance, higher range, and torque.
The increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles is forecast to benefit the global fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) market. Moreover, stringent emission norms and growing demand for less noise mobility solutions would benefit the market during the study period.
Rising awareness about the harmful impacts of carbon dioxide emissions is forecast to propel the market growth.
Favorable government initiatives to protect the environment will boost the growth of the global fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) market.
Increasing urbanization and disposable income are forecast to create ample growth opportunities for the market players.
The high cost of fuel cell electric vehicles may hamper the growth of the overall market.
Geographic Analysis
Asia-Pacific will have the highest contribution in the global fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) market due to the rising pollution and stringent government norms in the region. In addition, countries like China are witnessing high investments in the industry to increase R&D activities in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Moreover, the presence of leading players, such as Toyota Motor Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company, would further contribute to revenue generation.
Increasing population and urbanization in the region will benefit the global fuel cell electric vehicle market. Apart from that, the rising prevalence of diseases related to pollution and growing awareness among people boost the regional growth in the global fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) market.
North America and Europe are also forecast to develop rapidly, owing to the strict emission regulations.
Competitors in the Market
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Hyundai
Motor Company
ASHOK LEYLAND,
Nikola Corporation
Daimler AG
Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z.o.o.
SAIC
Motor Corporation Limited
Tata
Motors
Volkswagen AG
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
The global fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) market is segmented on the basis of Type, Range, Vehicle Type, and Region.
Insight by Type
Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell (Pemfc)
Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (Pafc)
Insight by Range
Short-Range
Long-Range
Insight by Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Insight by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
