Industrial Automation Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030

The industrial automation market size was US$ 189.3 billion in 2021. The industrial automation market is expected to grow to US$ 410.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Industrial automation includes the adoption of automatic devices, such as computers, robots to perform tasks.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 has significantly impacted the industrial automation market as demand for luxury products and services like automobiles and electronics declined drastically. Governments of various countries introduced lockdowns in order to control this situation. As a result, the automobile, consumer electronics, and consumer goods industries witnessed a rapid decrease in sales. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a severe drawback for the industrial automation market.
The industrial automation market is forecast to recover during the analysis period because of the growing adoption of technologies to reduce human intervention.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
Technologies like smart robots and automation-driven systems have become a need of the hour for the industries to increase the efficiency of the manufacturing processes. Moreover, the demand for high-quality products is also increasing. Thus, to maintain quality with quantity, industries are adopting advanced technologies. As a result, it will benefit the market during the study period.
Favorable government initiatives to boost industrial development majorly in the developing economies would fuel the market growth.
The trending digital transformation across all sectors, such as healthcare and retail, will benefit the global industrial automation market.
The increasing demand to eliminate human error and labor costs will propel the growth of the market.
Geographic Analysis
Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest share in the global industrial automation market, owing to the increasing government initiatives, such as Make in India by the government of India. Moreover, the Chinese government invested ~US$ 577 million in 2019 for the development of industrial robots. The investment was done under the Made in China 2025 scheme.
Moreover, the region is home to several large-scale industries and manufacturers, which will contribute to the growth of the global market.
Europe is forecast to witness significant growth in the global industrial automation market, owing to the increasing penetration of automation control systems. The U.K government announced to invest US$180 million into its “Manufacturing Made Smarter” scheme. Moreover, the growth of automotive and power generation industries is forecast to benefit the regional industrial automation industry.
Competitors in the Market
ABB
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Siemens
Emerson Electric Co.
Schneider Electric
GENERAL ELECTRIC
Honeywell International Inc.
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
AMETEK, Inc.
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Component
Enterprise-Level Controls
Plant Instrumentation
Plant-Level Controls
Insight by Automation
Semi-Automatic Systems
Fully-Automatic Systems
Insight by End User
Oil & Gas
Chemicals & Materials
Paper & Pulp
Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
Mining & Metals
Food & Beverages
Power
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Machines & Tools
Semiconductor & Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Insight by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
