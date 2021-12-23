Industrial Automation Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030

The industrial automation market size was US$ 189.3 billion in 2021. The industrial automation market is expected to grow to US$ 410.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Industrial automation includes the adoption of automatic devices, such as computers, robots to perform tasks.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 has significantly impacted the industrial automation market as demand for luxury products and services like automobiles and electronics declined drastically. Governments of various countries introduced lockdowns in order to control this situation. As a result, the automobile, consumer electronics, and consumer goods industries witnessed a rapid decrease in sales. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a severe drawback for the industrial automation market.

The industrial automation market is forecast to recover during the analysis period because of the growing adoption of technologies to reduce human intervention.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Technologies like smart robots and automation-driven systems have become a need of the hour for the industries to increase the efficiency of the manufacturing processes. Moreover, the demand for high-quality products is also increasing. Thus, to maintain quality with quantity, industries are adopting advanced technologies. As a result, it will benefit the market during the study period.

Favorable government initiatives to boost industrial development majorly in the developing economies would fuel the market growth.

The trending digital transformation across all sectors, such as healthcare and retail, will benefit the global industrial automation market.

The increasing demand to eliminate human error and labor costs will propel the growth of the market.

Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest share in the global industrial automation market, owing to the increasing government initiatives, such as Make in India by the government of India. Moreover, the Chinese government invested ~US$ 577 million in 2019 for the development of industrial robots. The investment was done under the Made in China 2025 scheme.

Moreover, the region is home to several large-scale industries and manufacturers, which will contribute to the growth of the global market.

Europe is forecast to witness significant growth in the global industrial automation market, owing to the increasing penetration of automation control systems. The U.K government announced to invest US$180 million into its “Manufacturing Made Smarter” scheme. Moreover, the growth of automotive and power generation industries is forecast to benefit the regional industrial automation industry.

Competitors in the Market

ABB

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Honeywell International Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

AMETEK, Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Component

Enterprise-Level Controls

Plant Instrumentation

Plant-Level Controls

Insight by Automation

Semi-Automatic Systems

Fully-Automatic Systems

Insight by End User

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Materials

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverages

Power

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Machines & Tools

Semiconductor & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

