Electric Tractor Market Size 2021 Analysis by Business Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Prominent Players Strategies, Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, and Forecast till 2030

The electric tractor market size was US$ 710 million in 2019. The electric tractor market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 856 million in 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Electric tractors are enabled with chargeable electronic batteries. These tractors are environment-friendly and do not produce pollution.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the growth of the global electric tractor market. The epidemic affected many economies, due to which governments had to impose strict lockdown. The entire trade activities are disrupted due to travel restrictions. Moreover, the pandemic has majorly impacted the financial growth of people. As a result, the market witnessed a sudden slowdown in trade activities.
Factors Influencing
The demand for no-emission vehicles in the agriculture sector is growing. It would further increase due to rising awareness regarding pollution control. Thus, the global electric tractor market would grow inevitably during the forecast period.
Advantages like low repair & maintenance costs, work efficiency, cost-effectiveness are all forecast to propel the market growth. Moreover, the shortage of fossil fuel and the eco-friendly nature of electric tractors may accelerate the demand for electric tractors in the future.
Government initiatives to prompt the adoption of advanced technology, such as electric tractors, may surge market growth in the coming years.
Low efficiency and availability of effective alternatives may slow down the growth of the global electric vehicles market.
The growing population and rising demand for food may become another factor for the market growth in the coming years. The electric tractors ensure better productivity which can benefit farmers. Thus, it would drive market growth in the coming years.
Geographic Analysis
North America holds the largest share in the global electric tractor market due to the growing demand for advanced technology. Moreover, the rising demand for efficient farming methods and the existence of prominent players in the industry may prompt the region’s growth in the future. The Asia Pacific is forecast to be observed as the rapidly growing region in the global electric tractor market. It is because of the growing farming activities and rising demand for efficient technologies. Furthermore, the region is home to several agriculture-dependent economies, which would create significant opportunities for the leading companies in the global electric tractor market. In addition, government initiatives in emerging countries, such as China and India, may create huge demand for electric tractors during the analysis period. Thus, it would propel the market growth in these regions.
Competitors in the Market
AGCO Corporation
Deere And Company
Kubota Corporation
Escorts Limited
Caterpillar Inc.
Yanmar Co. Ltd.
J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB)
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Component
Sensor
Gps
Vision System
Others
Insight by Tractor Type
Light-Duty
Medium-Duty
Heavy-Duty
Insight by Battery Type
Lead-Acid
Lithium-Ion
Insight by Drivetrain Technology
Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
Battery Electric Vehicles (Bevs)
Plug-In Electric Vehicles (Phevs)
Insight by Application
Agriculture
Construction
Mining
Transportation
Insight by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
