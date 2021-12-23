Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size 2021: In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Growth, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2030

The automotive fuel cell market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2020. The automotive fuel cell market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 63.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Automotive fuel cells are employed for electronic vehicles to generate electricity with the help of oxygen present in the air. These cells are either used with battery cells or instead of batteries.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol30
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global automotive fuel cell market witnessed a sudden and severe decline, all due to the disruption in trade activities. The rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection forced governments of various countries to impose temporary lockdown. As a result, it hampered the import-export activities. Moreover, the market witnessed an abrupt decrease in trade activities. People avoided buying luxurious things. Thus, it hampered the entire automotive sector. As a result of this, the global automotive fuel cell market growth slowed down during the epidemic.
Factors Influencing
The continuous advancements and reducing prices of automotive fuel cells may create favorable opportunities for the market players.
Factors like increasing oil prices, better productivity of automotive fuel cells, and better driving range may boost the demand for automotive fuel cells in the coming years. Moreover, growing awareness regarding pollution may result in significant market growth.
Moreover, the increasing demand for efficient vehicles and government initiatives to lower the effect of greenhouse gas would grow the market.
The high vehicle cost of electric vehicles may become a significant challenge for market growth.
The growing demand for noiseless operation, fast refueling would result in raising the demand for fuel cells, mostly in the automotive sector.
The beneficial applications of fuel cells, majorly in automotive and transportation, such as material handling, LCVs, buses, defense, are all forecast to surge the market growth.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share in the global automotive fuel cell market. It is due to the increasing production activities and government initiatives to curb environmental pollution. Green environment initiatives and government support for hydrogen infrastructure, mainly in emerging countries, are the primary factors driving the market growth. Apart from that, the growing demand for electric vehicles and rising fuel prices are the factors surging the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive fuel cell market. In addition, the global fuel cell market is forecast to witness a rapid expansion in North America. It is due to the increasing research and development activities and government initiatives to promote environment-friendly services.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol30
Competitors in the Market
Toshiba
ITM Power
Nedstack
Ballard Power Systems
Ceres Power
Hydrogenics
Plug Power
Delphi
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Based on Components:
Fuel Cell Stack
Fuel Processor
Power Conditioner
Air Compressor
Humidifier
Based on Vehicle Type:
Passenger Car
LCV
Bus
Truck
Based on Power Capacity:
<150 kW
150-250 kW
>250 kW
Based on Operating Miles:
0-250 Miles
251-500 Miles
Above 500 Miles
Based on Hydrogen Fuel Point:
Asia Oceania
Europe
North America
Based on Specialised Vehicle Type:
Material Handling Vehicles
Refrigerated Truck
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol30
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol30
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/