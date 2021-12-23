Hybrid Vehicles Market 2021: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Top Players, Share, Upcoming Demand, Regional, Driving Factors, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2030

The hybrid vehicles market size was US$ 145.4 billion in 2019. The hybrid vehicle market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 371.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The hybrid vehicle works on both, internal combustion engine (ICE) and an electric motor. Hybrid vehicles are fuel-efficient and emit less carbon dioxide than traditional vehicles.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had affected the entire automobile industry, resulting in impacting revenue generation. People are avoiding the purchase of luxury things due to a shift in preferences. Moreover, manufacturing and production units have stopped the activities due to the shortage of raw materials and labor. However, the market would begin recovering by the start of 2021.

Factors Influencing

Industry players around the world are investing in R&D activities to bring new advancements to the market. As a result, it may fuel the market growth as efficient solutions would gain popularity.

Growing concerns over carbon emission and government restrictions may become favorable opportunities for the market players.

The advancements and reducing price of electric batteries would lead to the growth of the global hybrid vehicle market in the future.

Growing urbanization may become another factor for the growth of the global hybrid vehicle market.

The demand for green vehicles is forecast to grow rapidly in the US and Canada. Moreover, emerging countries, such as China and India, are also forecast to witness substantial demand for hybrid vehicles due to growing awareness. Thus, the global hybrid vehicle market is forecast to grow significantly in the future. World health organization (who) estimates that exposure to ambient air pollution is the reason for around 4.2 million deaths every year worldwide. Thus, it would ultimately elevate the use of hybrid or electric vehicles during the analysis period.

The high cost of hybrid vehicles may hamper the growth of the global hybrid vehicle market.

Growing fuel prices and shortage of fossil fuels may emerge as a promising opportunity for the market players thriving in the global hybrid vehicles market.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the global hybrid vehicle market due to the presence of various industry players, such as Honda, Toyota, Nissan, and Hyundai. Moreover, emerging nations, such as Japan, South Korea, and China, are witnessing a rapid transformation in lifestyle, which would be beneficial for the market players during the forecast period. Moreover, a rise in disposable income and growing awareness regarding the benefits of hybrid vehicles, rising fuel prices, and favorable government policies would fuel the market expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitors In The Market

Toyota

Hyundai

ZF

Ford

Honda

BorgWarner

Volvo

Delphi Technologies

Daimler

Allison Transmission

Continental

Schaefler

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Component

Electric Motor

Battery

Transmission

Insight by Electric Power Train Type

Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

Insight by Propulsion

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Insight by Degree of Hybridization

Micro-Hybrid

Full Hybrid

Mild Hybrid

Insight by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

