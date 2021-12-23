Automotive Conformal Coatings Market 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

The automotive conformal coatings market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2020. The automotive conformal coating market is forecast to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Factors Influencing
The growing use of electronics in automobiles is the primary factor fueling the market growth.
Apart from that, numerous technological advancements in the automotive conformal coating application may further enhance the market growth in the coming years. Dow introduced DOWSIL CC-820 UV and Moisture Dual-Core Conformal Coating, the first solventless silicone conformal coating. Such advancements are forecast to boost the market growth.
Rising pollution and growing demand for devices to protect Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) from moisture, dust, heat, and other harsh environmental factors would accelerate the market growth.
The growth of the automotive, electrical and electronics, medical sectors would ultimately fuel the growth of the global automotive conformal coatings market.
Conformal coatings’ high cost has a detrimental impact on demand. However, due to the high cost of these coatings, producers are working hard to minimize production costs by developing new technologies or cutting the cost of raw ingredients. As a result, it would generate promising opportunities for market growth.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing regional market in the global automotive conformal coatings market. It is due to substantial spending in the electronics industry in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. Moreover, the growing adoption of automobiles in emerging countries may enhance the market expansion in the coming years. In addition, the market may witness a rapid rise in the consumer electronics and automobile manufacturing industries in India. As a result, it would boost the regional contribution of the market.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 epidemic has disrupted the whole automotive ecosystem’s supply chain. The pandemic effect resulted in the closure of production sites around the world. The epidemic is projected to have a severe negative impact on the global market because automotive conformal coatings market growth is closely linked to vehicle production and trade. Moreover, the disruptions in the supply chain and unavailability of raw materials have been another few factors for the abrupt decline in the growth of the global automotive conformal coatings market.
Competitors in The Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market
Altana Ag
Chase Corporation
CHT Group
Comelec SA
Conins Pune
CSL Silicones Inc
Dawn Tech
Dow
Dymax
Electrolube
H.B. Fuller
Henkel
HZO
Para Tech Coating
Paratronix
Peters Group
Shin-Etsu Chemical
VSI Parylene (Vertical Solutions)
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By EV Type
Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) / Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
By Material
Acrylic
Silicone
Parylene
Epoxy
Polyurethane
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
