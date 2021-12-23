Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size 2021 Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

The automated guided vehicle market size was US$ 3.4 billion in 2020. The automated guided vehicle market size is forecast to register revenue worth US$ 12.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.
Automated Guided Vehicle systems shift products in industrial plants by eliminating the necessity of a fixed conveying system or manual intervention. It performs operations as per the guidelines to optimize storage, picking, and transportation tasks in a premium space environment.
Factors Influencing
The key factors driving the growth of the global automated guided vehicle market are increased workplace safety standards, growing demand for automation in material handling, and rapidly increasing production rate.
The global automated guided vehicle market is growing due to the growing era of the e-commerce business. The growing popularity of online purchasing is a key factor propelling the e-commerce business forward.
High switching, installation, and maintenance costs are the major factors that may be challenging for the growth of the automated guided vehicle market.
Geographic Overview
Geographically, Europe is leading the global automated guided vehicle market. High labor costs, rapid automation acceptance, mounting requirements and benefits offered by AGVs, and the prominent factors contributing to the European automated guided vehicle market’s explosive expansion. Furthermore, the quickly developing e-commerce industry in the Asia-Pacific region is foreseen to grow rapidly in the market. Several major AGV installations in India and China and the requirement to maintain workplace safety are the few other facts propelling the market growth.
COVID-19 Impact Insights
On a global scale, the COVID-19 outbreak has wreaked havoc on various industries. As governments around the world imposed statewide lockdowns to stop the epidemic’s spread, many businesses have suffered losses owing to a production gap.
During such a difficult situation, industrial automation and the deployment of AGVs play a critical role in ensuring that enterprises reach their production targets. The pandemic has created various opportunities for the global AGV industry by allowing businesses to continue operating.
Following are some research findings on the AGV market’s potential in the face of the pandemic: In October 2020, a team of fresh graduates and technology students in India produced an Automated Guided Vehicle for the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).
Competitors in the Market
Daifuku
Kuka
KION Group
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
JBT Corporation
Seegrid Corporation
SSI Schafer
Toyota Industries
EK Automation
Kollmorgen
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Type Outlook
Tow Vehicle
Unit Load Carrier
Pallet Truck
Forklift Truck
Hybrid Vehicles
Others
By Navigation Technology Outlook
Laser Guidance
Magnetic Guidance
Vision Guidance
Inductive Guidance
Natural Navigation
Others
By Application Outlook
Logistics and Warehousing
Transportation
Cold Storage
Wholesale & Distribution
Cross-docking
Assembly
Packaging
Trailer Loading and Unloading
Raw Material Handling
Others
By End-use Industry Outlook
Manufacturing Sector
Automotive
Aerospace
Electronics
Chemical
Pharmaceuticals
Plastics
Defense
FMCG
Tissue
Others
Wholesale and Distribution Sector
E-commerce
Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores
Grocery Stores
Hotels and Restaurants
By Component Outlook
Hardware
Software
Service
By Battery Type Outlook
Lead Battery
Lithium-ion Battery
Nickel-based Battery
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
