Automotive Seat Market Share 2021, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Latest Trend Analysis, Top Players, Revenue Expectation, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

The automotive seat market was calculated at US$ 76.3 billion in 2020. The automotive seat market is expected to reach US$ 134 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
The automotive seat is an essential part of automobiles that gives vehicles a better look and enhances convenience for the drivers. Furthermore, automotive seats are mandatory in every automobile as they provide head support to the passengers traveling in the vehicle.
Factors Influencing
The growing trade of luxurious vehicles in emerging countries is forecast to boost market growth in the coming years.
Due to the increasing need for lightweight seats, the market players are expected to witness favorable opportunities during the forecast period.
Government organizations are focusing on reducing global vehicle emissions. The emission of harmful gases is linked to the weight of the vehicles. As a result, it would fuel the demand for lightweight vehicles. In January 2018, Adient, a prominent automotive seat manufacturer, unveiled new lightweight solutions that are forecast to lessen the weight of the automotive seats by 20% to 30%. Such advancements would create better opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
Technological advancements in the automotive seat industry would propel market growth. In 2019, Lear and Gentherm announced a partnership to enhance the potential of thermal seating solutions. These seats were previously available in only luxury automobiles.
The availability of other alternatives may slow down the market growth during the analysis period.
Regional Analysis
The global automotive seats market growth is majorly propelled by the Asia Pacific region, with China being the forefront among all contributors. The growing advancements in the automotive industry are driving regional growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of automotive in emerging countries, such as India, China, and Japan, may fuel the regional contribution in the coming years.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The automotive industry has been one of the highly impacted industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it halted the growth of the global automotive seat market. As the adoption of vehicles reduced drastically, it decelerated the overall market growth. Moreover, the stringent travel regulations and obstruction of import and export activities further disrupted the supply chain. All these issues had a negative influence on the global automotive seat market.
Despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, most Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) resumed vehicle production by May 2020. Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, and Honda, for example, have reopened factories in China. Furthermore, FCA, Honda, and Toyota have restarted production in the United States. Such factors may boot the recovery of the market during the analysis period.
Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
BY TRIM MATERIAL
Fabric
Synthetic Leather
Genuine Leather
By Seat Type
Bucket Seat
Bench Seat
By Vehicle Energy Source
Gasoline
Diesel
Electric
LPG
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Competitors in The Market
Adient Plc
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd
Faurecia
Gentherm
Lear Corporation
Magna International Inc
NHK Spring Co., Ltd
Tachi-S Co., Ltd
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
TS Tech Co., Ltd
Other Prominent Players
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
