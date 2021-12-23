Automotive Wire Harness Market 2021 Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Business Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

The automotive wire harness market size was US$42.1 billion in 2019. The automotive wire harness market is forecast to reach $59.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Factor Influencing

The growing demand for electric vehicles will ultimately fuel the demand for the automotive wire harness. The demand for vehicles has been increasing rapidly because of comfort and efficiency. Apart from that, growing urbanization is likely to contribute to market growth in the coming years.

The increasing demand for electric vehicles and pollution control propel market growth. Governments of various countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and China, have introduced stringent regulations to curb pollution growth. The authorities have mandated the use of upgraded technologies to combat the emission of harmful gases. Thus, it would fuel the growth of the global automotive wire harness market. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) introduced California Vehicle Emissions Program to guide manufacturers regarding the production of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

High initial and maintenance costs may slow down the market growth during the analysis period.

Emerging economies may find promising opportunities during the analysis period because of the growing use of electric vehicles and charging stations. Furthermore, the government is establishing subsidiaries to facilitate the production of electric vehicles and other development initiatives. All of these improvements in the automobile industry will create profitable opportunities for the global automotive wire harness industry.

Geographic Analysis

The rapidly developing infrastructure and rising demand for safety are contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific region in the global automotive wire harness market. The Asia-pacific region is dominating the global automotive wire harness market and is forecast to hold dominance in the coming years. It is due to the low labor costs and expansion of the automobile industry. The future structure of the American market is projected to be influenced by a further increase in car production and a higher level of automation.

Apart from that, Europe, majorly Germany, is the largest importer of automotive wire harnesses. Despite its high labor costs, Germany is home to numerous leading players. Moreover, the growing testing labs and logistics facilities are contributing to the region’s growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant disruptive impact on the growth of the global automotive wire harness market. The automotive component and vehicle plants had to stop their manufacturing and trade activities because of the import-export restrictions. Moreover, people avoided luxury things, which declined the adoption of vehicles abruptly. As a result, the global automotive wire harness market witnessed a significant decline during the epidemic.

Competitors in the Market

Delphi Technologies PLC

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Leoni AG

Lear Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Spark Minda

Yazaki Corporation

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Nexans autoelectric Gmbh

Yura Corporation.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Application Type

Body Wiring Harness

Engine Wiring Harness

Chassis Wiring Harness

HVAC Wiring Harness

Sensors Wiring Harness

By Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

