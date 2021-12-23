Newspaper editorial urges Canadians to take concerted stand against China

Uyghurs pray during services at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in far west China's Xinjiang region. Uyghurs pray during services at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in far west China's Xinjiang region. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Toronto Star on Monday (Dec. 20) published an editorial calling on Canadians to make a more concerted effort to stand up to China.

In the article, titled “Our collective China hypocrisy: Talk is cheap, real change will require unified sacrifice,” the editorial board argued that ignoring China would only lead to “more complex issues” and “prolongs our dependence (on) and vulnerability” to the authoritarian nation.

Canadians need to be more aware of what is happening, the article said, lamenting that Canada continues to financially support the undemocratic country, which does not value freedom of the press and suppresses and abuses its own people.

The article urged Canadians to take “concerted and decisive action together” and to be “bolder, more deliberate, and determined” to push the Chinese government to change its ways over time.

By imposing duties on all Chinese goods coming into Canada, fostering diplomatic relations with Taiwan, pushing for more economic ties and cooperative exchanges with Taiwan, providing political asylum for Chinese dissidents, and restricting Chinese access to Canada’s rare earth metals, Ottawa will demonstrate to Beijing that it wants “real substantial change,” the article said.

The editors acknowledged a change in Canada’s stance towards China would involve “real financial and political sacrifice.”