Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sean Lee (李雲峰), the husband of Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu (徐若瑄), on Thursday (Dec. 23) publicly stated that he believes his wife's denial that she had an affair with disgraced Taiwanese-American crooner Wang Leehom (王力宏).

On Saturday (Dec. 18), Wang's wife Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾) fired off a scathing tirade on Instagram in which she accused Wang of numerous infidelities and included a reference to a married woman, who many interpreted to mean Hsu. Over the ensuing days, Hsu issued three statements condemning any claim of such an affair as a false rumor, with her last official comment on the matter released Wednesday (Dec. 22).

Via a statement released by his attorney on Thursday, Sean Lee wrote that he had felt distraught by the war of words between Wang and his ex-wife over the past few days and even more distressed that his wife had been affected by the incident. He wrote, "All kinds of false innuendos, slander, and insults have seriously affected our family's peaceful life and harmed the reputation of our marriage."

Lee stated that while he is not a public figure, he is Hsu's "other half" and he trusts in her character. He called for all harassment, innuendo, slander, insults, and cyberbullying to come to a stop: "I will not allow anyone to harm her and our family again."

He closed by writing, "Thank you to all the friends who care about and support our family. Thank you. Blessings everyone."