Taiwan's COVID vaccination mandate for six groups to take effect Jan. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The COVID-19 vaccination mandate for six groups of people in Taiwan will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) required six groups of people to receive both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 17, as the mandate goes into effect 15 days later on Jan. 1. Those who doctors have recommended not to get vaccinated and those who opted out of vaccination due to personal reasons are subject to weekly testing at their own expense, CNA reported.

These six groups of people include individuals in the first, second, third, and seventh groups that were prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations as well as those working in correctional facilities and the funeral service industry.

The first priority group is composed of medical workers such as doctors, nurses, and staff at quarantine centers.

The second priority group includes central and local governments’ disease prevention workers, including police, local administrative chiefs, and coast guard. The third group comprises people working in a high-risk environment, such as aircrew, international maritime crews, and those who work at quarantine hotels and harbors.

The seventh priority group includes members of the armed forces, civilian personnel in military agencies and national security units, personnel at facilities deemed essential by the regulatory authority of the respective business, transportation and warehousing service providers, teachers, staff, and personnel in schools from senior high and below, and nursing personnel in preschools and professionals in child care institutions.



(CECC image)



(CNA image)