7CAFÉ introduces Gullu Gullu Coffee Beanie characters in a first-of-its kind VR concert experience

7CAFÉ offers good quality, affordable fresh 100% Arabica coffee on the go and is putting on a true treat for the senses with an immersive virtual concert featuring the debut of three brand-new characters – the Gullu Gullu Coffee Beanies! Watch the trio perform and stand a chance to win one of 10,000 $1 off 7CAFÉ e-vouchers!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 December 2021 - Available around the clock at over 200 7-Eleven stores island wide, 7CAFÉ is adding even more excitement to your coffee experience and proud to introduce the Gullu Gullu Coffee Beanies – a trio of cute coffee bean characters to brighten up your day! This little team of helpers work tirelessly behind the scenes roasting and brewing to perfect each and every cup of 7CAFÉ. To celebrate their debut, they're putting on a virtual concert to remember and everyone's invited! Grab yourself a cup of 7CAFÉ and watch them perform for a chance to get your hands on one of 10,000 $1 off 7CAFÉ vouchers being given away absolutely free!













Say hello to the Gullu Gullu Coffee Beanies

Inside every 7CAFÉ coffee machine lives a lively trio of Gullu Gullu Coffee Beanies who are hard at work day and night creating delicious cups of coffee to get you in a good mood.

Gullu Bullu Wullu Chief Roasting Beanie Gullu is one smart cookie and knows his stuff when it comes to coffee. He's constantly studying up on unique roasting techniques to bring out the best flavours from the beans to ensure each cup of 7CAFÉ meets his high standards and puts a smile on everybody's faces. Chief Flavour Beanie Cute, curious and a bit of trendsetter, Bullu is in charge of making sure every cup of 7CAFÉ tastes great and finding new and exciting flavours to surprise and delight. Chief Aroma Beanie This plump little rabbit is always on the hunt for the best beans and sniffing out for the choicest aromas. Fun-loving and loyal, he is Gullu and Bullu's constant companion.





The Gullu Gullu Coffee Beanies will be making their grand debut at a first-of-its-kind VR concert, and we want you to join in too and experience the show for yourselves! Watch the trio put on a unique virtual reality experience, playing a variety of instruments direct from their technicolour coffee bean island, with Gullu taking centre stage as conductor. But be warned, the super catchy tune they perform will be stuck in your head for days!

To join them at the VR concert, get yourself an aromatic cup of 7CAFÉ and scan the QR code on the limited-edition 7CAFÉ cup*. Grab one before they're gone! Watch them perform whilst sipping a freshly brewed cup of 7CAFÉ to enjoy a true treat for the senses. Put yourself at the centre of the action by experiencing the concert in 360° ­by simply tilting your smartphone to explore the vibrant VR world of Gullu and his friends!

*This QR code does not apply to 7CAFÉ Iced coffee cups.





Get one of 10,000 free $1 off 7CAFÉ e-vouchers!

After watching the concert, you will get the chance to score a $1 off 7CAFÉ e-voucher! From 15 December (9am), a grand total of 10,000 $1 off 7CAFÉ e-vouchers will be given away* to spread a little happiness during the holiday season! During the promotion, simply scan the QR code on your hot 7CAFÉ cup to visit the 7CAFÉ x Gullu Gullu VR Concert site, follow the instructions and answer an easy multiple-choice question. Register with your email address and, if you answer correctly, your e-voucher will be directly emailed to you!



* The e-voucher giveaway ends on 24 Dec 2021 or while stocks last, whichever is earlier. Voucher redemption at stores ends on 1 Jan 2022.

How to enter

From 15 Dec (9am), buy a hot cup of 7CAFÉ and scan the code on the cup to visit the 7CAFÉ x Gullu Gullu VR Concert website. There are two ways to navigate and enjoy the concert in panoramic mode ­– swipe the screen or tilt your phone to explore the virtual world in 360° with Gullu and his friends. Watch the concert and count up all the Gullu Gullu Coffee Beanies you can find! Then answer a simple multiple-choice question for a chance to win after registering your email address. If you can't remember how many Gullu Gullu Coffee Beanies there are, watch the concert again!

More promotions and updates can also always be found on the official 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook and 7-Eleven Singapore Instagram pages.

About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7CAFÉ as well as a wide range of quality ready meals and sandwiches under 7-SELECT. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.



For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg





#7Eleven



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.