Auto Cyber Security Market Share 2021, Size Estimation, Growth Strategies, Latest Trend Analysis, Top Players, Revenue Expectation, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

Auto Cyber Security market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Auto Cyber Security market by region.

The Global Auto Cyber Security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the period 2015-2020

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Cybersecurity is the process and practice designed specifically to protect computers’ networks’ programs’ and data from damaging or unauthorized access. Today’ Automotive industry is the biggest vertical segment in the manufacturing sector where nowadays’ connected cars are on roads. With the use of connected devices (IoT/IoE)’ security becomes one of the issues. Thus’ organizations are using security applications to protect the automobile from theft and other malware attacks.

With the increase in IoT devices’ the number of connected cars will increase leading to security concerns. The concern of this security will hamper the market in the future leading to more opportunities for security providers. Thus’ automakers and cyber security vendors need to work together for the development of the new security applications. The auto cyber technology will boost the automaker revenues and most of the security providers will consider auto cyber technology as objective and strategy to increase their footprints.

One of the major trends in the market will be the entry of cloud providers. As cloud-based technology is affordable and SMEs will be first end-user of this technology’ the opportunity is large. Due to the untapped market’ a lot of cloud providers will try to enter the market with customized cloud security applications. However’ their entry can increase the competition and improve the solutions.

This study covers and analyzes “Auto/Automotive Cyber Security market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry’ this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Today’ IoE/IoT innovative technology is making industry players to offer the wide range of services for their customers to improve the customer experience and loyalty. Automotive Industry is the biggest vertical in manufacturing sector that leverages advanced IoT/IoE technology-as Emerging connected car technology. This technology is boosting the automaker revenues and they are considering this technology as objective and new business strategy to increase their footprints across the globe.

With the increase in the use of IoT technology’ billions of connected cars will be on road increasing the concern regarding security. The concern of the security will impact the market for Auto Cyber security. Due to this’ the automakers and cyber security vendors need to work together to understand and capture the market.

This report covers the four major segments in automotive cyber security market Service Segment’ Solution Segment’ Security type segment and Regions segment. The Global Auto Cyber Security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the period 2015-2020′ mainly driven by Security type’s market segment. The growth of Security market is due to increase in demand for the wireless based application from connected car enablers and security segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.6% during the period 2015-2020.

The Global Auto Cyber Security market is analyzed in six regions – North America’ Western Europe’ Central Eastern Europe’ Middle East & Africa’ Latin America and Asia Pacific. According Infoholic Research’ Western Europe and Asia Pacific regions will be dominating the market in next five years.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Delphi Automotive PLC

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Cisco System’ Inc

McAfee Inc

NXP Semiconductors

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Fortinet Inc

Capgemini S.A

FICO

International Business Machines Corp

Microsoft Corporation

TowerSec

Argus Cyber Security Inc.

Mocana

Security Innovation Inc.

Arilou Technologies

