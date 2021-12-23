Enterprise portal Market Growth Analysis 2021, Industry Size-Share, Regional Outlook, Top Players, Business Revenues, forecast to 2030

Enterprise portal market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Enterprise portal market by region.

The Enterprise portal market is expected to grow at CAGR of 23.3% during the period from 2015 to 2020.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Enterprises are embracing various technology trends and re-defining the way resources work’ collaborate and exchange information across in todays connected world. Enterprise Portals provides single interface to access all kinds of enterprise data to aggregate and personalize information through application-specific portals.

Though not all enterprises have adopted EP due to resource constraints and security concerns’ but soon all types of enterprise will have EP which drives usage of many helpful enterprise applications’ role-based personalization’ and moreover decentralizing government models. Also’ the ease usage of enterprise portals through mobile devices and home PCs at single information access is driving users to mandate EP across all verticals.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Weatern Europe

Asia-Pacific

CIS + Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The enterprise portals market is evolving worldwide by providing information as per the users’ requirements. Day by day’ end user requirements are changing and they want to reach their audiences easily. Portals fulfil these requirements and allow the vendors to come up with new ideas’ designs’ services’ solution and components to the market. Large vendors and small vendors are more aggressive to compete in portal market.

The organizations are choosing portal to expand their business worldwide. Most of the verticals are adopting the portal as these portals are cost effective and bring the revenue for the enterprises. The Enterprises are showing interest in adopting portal and are investing more on their portal design’ user friendly format and implementation. In future’ portal can be accessed anywhere’ any time by using the smart devices. The Global Enterprise Portal market is expected to grow in forthcoming years mainly driven by North America and Western Europe.

The North America region is expected to drive the enterprise portal market than that of other regions and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3%’ during the period 2015-2020. The Enterprise portal market is expected to grow at CAGR of 23.3% during the period from 2015 to 2020. The BFSI and Government verticals are expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% and 23.1% during the period from 2015-2020.

Key Players Covered in the Report

RED HAT INC.

LIFERAY INC.

SITECORE

IFLEXION

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED (TCS)

INFOSYS LIMITED

HCL

ACCENTURE PLC

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP (IBM)

MICROSOFT

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAP

BACKBASE INC.

ZENSAR TECHNOLOGY

FULCRUM LOGIC

JAHIA

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

