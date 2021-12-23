Incident and Emergency Management Market CAGR of 24.2% 2021 by Top region Data: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by way of Forecast 2030

Incident and emergency management is the management and mitigation of natural or man-made emergencies using local resources. Uncertainty of emergencies can arise from a number of causes, making deployment of effective incident and emergency management system necessary to prevent aftereffects.

The global incident and emergency management market was valued at $75,464 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $423,323 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the global incident and emergency management market is driven by factors such as rise in economic loss due to natural disasters, increase in number of terrorist attacks, and implementation of government policies for public safety. However, high installation and maintenance costs associated with these systems are expected to impede the incident and emergency management market growth. On the contrary, use of advanced technologies among terror groups for attacks and increased market for smart cities, intelligent evacuation systems, and integrated building technologies are expected to drive the adoption of intelligent surveillance and evacuations systems.

The global incident and emergency management market is segmented on the basis of system type, communication technology, service, solution, industry vertical, and region. Based on system type, the market is divided into mass notification system, surveillance system, traffic management system, safety management system, earthquake/ seismic warning system, disaster recovery & backup systems, and others.

Depending on communication technology, it is categorized into first responder tools, satellite phones, emergency response radars, vehicle-ready gateways, and others. By service, it is fragmented into training & education services, consulting services, design & integration services, and support & maintenance services. As per solution, it is divided into geospatial solutions, disaster recovery solutions, and situational awareness solutions. According to industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, public sector, transportation & logistics, telecom & IT, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the incident and emergency management market such as Esri Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Intermedix Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Rockwell Collins, and Siemens AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Incident and emergency management market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global incident and emergency management market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SYSTEM TYPE

Mass Notification System

Surveillance System

Traffic Management System

Safety Management System

Earthquake/ Seismic Warning System

Disaster Recovery & Backup System

Others

BY COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

First Responder Tools

Satellite Phones

Emergency Response Radars

Vehicle-ready Gateways

Others

BY SERVICE

Training & Education Services

Consulting Services

Design & Integration Services

Support & Maintenance Services

BY SOLUTION

Geospatial Solutions

Disaster Recovery Solutions

Situational Awareness Solutions

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

BFSI

Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Sweden

Germany

Spain

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

