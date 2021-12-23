Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market CAGR of 55.2% 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by region.

The report includes the study of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing market. The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market contributed $513.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,273.7 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 55.2%.

Artificial intelligence is a technology that deals with the study and enhancement of intelligent machines and software. This technology is used in industry verticals, such as manufacturing, supply chain, and others. Development of artificial intelligence-empowered chips, robots, and others in manufacturing help enhance the overall production line, and thus, has significantly increased the adoption of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing sector.

Factors such as mass production, operational proficiency, and enhanced productivity achieved by implementing artificial intelligence in manufacturing industry and its processes are estimated to propel the demand for artificial intelligence in manufacturing, globally. Moreover, the improvement of more powerful and reasonable cloud computing infrastructures is devising a robust effect on the growth potential of AI, which is further expected to drive the market growth. However, shortage of skilled and trained workforce is one of the major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, rise in technological innovations and development of smarter robots by companies are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.



The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market is segmented based on deployment, technology, application, industry, and region. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on premise. The On-Premise segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. By technology, the market is divided into machine learning, computer vision, context awareness, and natural language processing.

The computer vision segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Based on application, the market is categorized into material movement, predictive maintenance & machinery inspection, production planning, field services, and quality control & reclamation. The predictive maintenance & machinery inspection segment is projected to dominate the global market in the near future. Based on industry, the market is classified into semiconductor & electronics, energy & power, pharmaceutical, automobile, heavy metal & machine manufacturing, and others. The automobile segment is projected to dominate the global market in the near future.



The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The key players profiled in this report are Bosch, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Siemens AG.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENT



By Deployment



On-Premise

Cloud



By Technology



Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

By Application



Material Movement

Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection

Production Planning

Field Service

Quality Control & Reclamation



By Industry



Semiconductor & Electronics

Energy & Power

Pharmaceuticals

Automobile

Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Sweden

Germany

Spain

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

