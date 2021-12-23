Internet of Vehicle Market CAGR of 18.00% 2021 Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report Ocean

Internet of Vehicle Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Internet of Vehicle Market by region.

The global Internet of Vehicle market was valued at $66,075 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $208,107 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.00% from 2018 to 2024.

Internet of Vehicles refers to the automation of vehicles, which involves the implementations of IoT technologies into vehicles. The internet of vehicle market growth is expected to witness high demand, owing to rise in in technological upgrades in automotive industry, rising internet penetration, introduction of Logistics4.0, and increase in awareness about safety measures across the globe.

The Internet of Vehicles (IoV) technology is a pioneering technological innovation that is expected to revolutionize the automotive market. IoV refers to the technology that has various dynamics and communicates between public and vehicle networks using V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle), V2R (vehicle-to-road), V2H (vehicle-to-human), and V2S (vehicle-to-sensor) interactions.



Internet of vehicle is a certain convergence of mobile internet and the Internet of things. It includes the presence of internet in the moving vehicles to extract information about the location, speed, distance, or mishaps on the roads. It is a converged technology that encompasses information, communication, environmental protection, energy conservation, and safety. Internet of Vehicles helps the driver to know the area and avoid collision with the nearby passing vehicles, and even control the speed accordingly. The technology is used for personal as well as business vehicle use. In case of business use, internet of vehicles is the ultimate solution to track the employee and to assure safety of the business asset. The North America internet of vehicle market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to an early adoption of IoV, and continuous launch of new and improved technologies in the region

The global internet of vehicles market is segmented based on component, technology, communication type, and region. Software, hardware, and service related to the internet of vehicles market are studied under the components segment. Based on communication type, the market is divided into vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure, and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into Bluetooth, cellular, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the report are Ford Motor Co., Texas Instruments Inc., Audi AG, Intel Corporation, SAP, NXP semiconductors, Apple Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc. The report analyses the key strategies adopted by these players and presents a detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the internet of vehicles market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

>In-depth analysis and dynamics of the global internet of vehicle market is provided to understand the market scenario.

>Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2024 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

>Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

>A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of the profitable segments for the key market players.

>A comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Component

>Software

>Hardware

>Service



By Technology

>Bluetooth

>Cellular

>Wi-Fi

>NFC

>Others



By Communication Type

>Vehicle-To-Vehicle

>Vehicle-To-Infrastructure

>Others

By Region

>North America ?U.S.

?Canada

?Mexico



>Europe ?UK

?Germany

?France

?Rest of Europe



>Asia-Pacific ?China

?India

?Japan

?Rest of Asia-Pacific



>LAMEA ?Latin America

?Middle East

?Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Internet of Vehicle Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

