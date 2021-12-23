Fraud Detection & Prevention Market CAGR of 17% 2021 Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Strategies, Investment Opportunities, Profits Expectation, Future Trends, Industry Impact and Global Forecast until Report Ocean

The global fraud detection & prevention market size was valued at $13,644 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $40,610 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Fraud detection & prevention solutions are solutions offered by IT vendors against fraud incidents and help to detect or prevent such future occurrences.

The current business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in the adoption of fraud detection & prevention solutions in developed as well as the developing regions. The companies adopt efficient techniques to provide customers with innovative and modernized security offerings. Introduction of big data analytics and cloud computing services, and increase in mobile payment drive the growth of the fraud detection & prevention market. Although continuous technological advancements prevailing in the market are promoting market expansion, factors such as high cost of these solutions may restrict the fraud detection & prevention market growth.

The global fraud detection & prevention market is segmented based on solution type, services, deployment type, end user, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution type, it is bifurcated into fraud analytics and authentication. The authentication segment accounted for the largest market share of around 57.9% in 2016, owing to high demand for effective fraud detection solutions and real-time operations due to increase in online payment transactions.

The services segment is classified based on professional services and managed services. Managed services is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as they integrate with the company’s intellectual property to provide end-to-end solutions tailored to meet the organization’s exact requirements. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises models.

By end user, it is divided into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises (LE). Industries analyzed in this report include banking, financial service & insurance (BFSI); retail; healthcare; real estate; manufacturing; and others. The BFSI industry generated the highest revenue in 2016, accounting for around $3,498 million, and is expected to maintain its lead in the future. This growth is attributed to increase in number & frequency of sophisticated attacks in the banking sector, which has led to the development of analytical solutions to predict and prevent fraud.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific exhibits the highest rate of adoption of fraud detection solutions, while LAMEA is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, predicting a lucrative market growth for fraud detection & prevention solutions, especially in Brazil, South Africa, and Argentina.

Key players operating in the global fraud detection & prevention market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation., SAP SE, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, NCR Limited, Lavastorm Analytics, and ThreatMetrix.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis of the global fraud detection and prevention market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the fraud detection and prevention market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the fraud detection and prevention market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Solution Type

Fraud Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Customer Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Bigdata Analytics

Behavioral Analytics

Authentication

Single-Factor Authentication

Multifactor Authentication

By Services

Professional

Managed

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Real Estate

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

>North America ?U.S.

?Canada

?Mexico

>Europe ?UK

?Germany

?France

?Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific ?China

?India

?Japan

?Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA ?Latin America

?Middle East

?Africa

